Home > India > SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Claims Votes Were ‘Looted’ In Milkipur By-Elections, Criticizes Election Commission

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav accused the Election Commission of poll irregularities, alleging police in civilian clothes favored BJP and votes were looted in Milkipur. Karnataka CEO asked Rahul Gandhi to submit proof on his “vote theft” claims.

Akhilesh Yadav slams poll panel for alleged irregularities; Rahul Gandhi asked to prove vote theft claims. (Photo: ANI)
Akhilesh Yadav slams poll panel for alleged irregularities; Rahul Gandhi asked to prove vote theft claims. (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: August 11, 2025 15:37:34 IST

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday accused the Election Commission of failing to prevent irregularities during polls, alleging that police personnel in civilian clothes at polling booths worked to secure votes in favour of the BJP.

Speaking to reporters, SP Chief Yadav said, “This is not the first time that fingers are being pointed at the Election Commission. Samajwadi Party has raised irregularities in the election process many times. Police personnel were present at polling booths in civilian clothes and were working to ensure maximum votes are cast in favour of the BJP.”

Yadav claimed that the electoral body failed to prevent irregularities during the recent polls. Yadav specifically pointed to the Milkipur by-elections, stating that “votes were looted” in the constituency.

“Votes were looted in the Milkipur by-elections… We are relieved that there is at least a Congress government in Karnataka. Had we been in the government in UP, we would have taken action against the Election Commission officers. We hope that the Congress party takes action against the dishonest officers,” he added.

Meanwhile, after Sunday’s notice issued by the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Karnataka and the reminder from the CEO of Haryana, the Election Commission has once again reiterated its strict decision that Rahul Gandhi still has time to give a declaration on the first letter of the CEO of Karnataka and a reminder from the of CEO Haryana or apologise to the country.

The Karnataka CEO has asked Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to submit documents to inquire into his “vote theft” allegations against the ECI.

In a letter dated August 10, the Karnataka CEO stated that Rahul Gandhi has claimed to have documents presented during his August 7 press conference from the Election Commission of India records, alleging that a voter, Shakun Rani, voted twice based on data shown by a polling officer.

The polling body further stated that upon preliminary inquiry, Shakun Rani has denied voting twice. The CEO’s office also found that the tick-marked document presented by Rahul Gandhi was not issued by the polling officer, raising questions about the authenticity of the claim.

The Karnataka CEO requested Rahul Gandhi to provide the relevant documents that form the basis of his allegation so that a detailed investigation can be conducted by the Karnataka electoral authorities.

(With ANI Inputs)

Tags: akhilesh yadavSamajwadi Party chief

