Home > India > Starlink Calls India Pricing a 'Glitch', Says It Was Just Dummy Data, Leaving Users In Suspense

Starlink Calls India Pricing a ‘Glitch’, Says It Was Just Dummy Data, Leaving Users In Suspense

Starlink briefly displayed India pricing online ₹8,600/month and ₹34,000 setup but VP Lauren Dreyer clarified it was a "config glitch" showing dummy data. Experts say Starlink will target premium, remote, and underserved markets, with final pricing still awaited.

Starlink India Pricing Glitch: Dummy Data Sparks Premium Broadband Speculation
Starlink India Pricing Glitch: Dummy Data Sparks Premium Broadband Speculation

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: December 9, 2025 04:25:33 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Starlink Calls India Pricing a ‘Glitch’, Says It Was Just Dummy Data, Leaving Users In Suspense

A temporary showing of the service tariffs on Starlink’s website dedicated to India led to the telecom industry’s speculation in the country to melt down as if the commercial launch was already happening. The plan for households, which was displayed for a short period, included ₹8,600 as the monthly cost and ₹34,000 as the one-off payment for the user terminal.

The premium price that made the service very distant from the Indian fibre broadband plans, thus, soon became the center of tech conversation. However, the thrill did not last long. Lauren Dreyer, VP of Starlink Business Operations, very soon came on the social media front to clear that the figures were nothing more than blanks.

She affirmed that the site was still not up and that a “config glitch” had accidentally revealed “dummy test data” to the public, thereby, stressing that these numbers have nothing to do with the final price for the Indian market.

Starlink India Pricing Reality

The uncovered figures, despite being refuted, presented a very clear initial view of the cost dynamics. The publicly shown fee of ₹8,600 per month is much above the average broadband subscription cost in India, which is usually between ₹500 and ₹1,000. This strengthens the perception that Starlink will remain a premium niche product at best a competitor to the existing terrestrial networks since its price will, however, be high.

According to industry experts, the satellite broadband service will mainly cover the remote & less-favored areas, off-shore business, and high-class rural consumers, where the conventional fiber or 5G connectivity is either unreliable or completely unavailable. For now, the precise cost is still one of the most awaited secrets in the market and it is only after the company’s complete regulatory compliance that a final, official figure can be announced.

Regulatory Hurdles And Market Strategy

Operational status of Starlink in India still unclouds the issue of price. Even though the company got the permissions that are the most important ones, like a Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite (GMPCS) licence and a Unified Licence, it is still waiting for the full commercial rollout.

The last and current difficulty is the government’s decision on whether to allocate or auction the spectrum for satellite operations. Starlink has been preparing for this by choosing the location for its operations very carefully and opening a hub in Bengaluru.

In addition, the proposal with the Maharashtra state government, which is aimed at transferring satellite internet technology to remote and rural districts such as Gadchiroli, is an indication of Starlink’s focus on the underserved market, and it can be said that Starlink not only helps digital inclusion but also is a vital solution in the fight against urban-centric service.

First published on: Dec 9, 2025 4:25 AM IST
