‘Still Trying To Digest…’: Did Yuzvendra Chahal And RJ Mahvash Make It Official? Crickter Gets Emotional

Yuzvendra Chahal just turned 35, and had a grand birthday celebration. The guy finally got a birthday party his first in, like, three decades. All this happened in London, and the big surprise came courtesy of RJ Mahvash, who’s not only making waves as his “rumoured girlfriend” but also clearly knows how to throw a bash. Dancers, cake, hugs—the works. Social media went wild, people gushed over the party, bombarded comments with “Happy Birthday Yuzi!” and, of course, everyone’s inner Sherlock started poking at who actually planned it. Mahvash, in prime millennial fashion, wrote, “Getting older is a part of life and other parts are even worse. So all the best!”

Yuzi went full emotional on Instagram, saying, “Hum ladko ki kabhi kabhi puri life bhi nikal jati hai bina birthday celebrate kare😂 This is my first birthday surprise in 3 decades and probably the craziest!” Dude was basically in shock numb, grateful, the whole nine yards. He even joked about still trying to process that it actually happened. Fans, meanwhile, couldn’t stop talking about it. Some were convinced Dhanashree (his ex) had something to do with the party. Others were shipping him and Mahvash so hard, you’d think the internet had nothing else to obsess over.

People spotted Chahal and Mahvash out and about together in London, sharing photos from the same spots. Both keep saying there’s “nothing going on,” but… come on. The chemistry is so obvious, you can practically see the sparks through your phone screen. And after Chahal’s split with Dhanashree Verma back in March 2025, Mahvash has been popping up next to him a lot more. They even did “The Great Indian Kapil Show” together, and when the host teased him about a certain “girl,” Chahal just grinned and dropped, “India jaan chuka hai, 4 mahine pehle.” Subtle, bro. Real subtle.

Oh, and Mahvash isn’t just a radio voice anymore—she’s got her acting debut rolling with “Pyaar Paisa Profit” on MX Player. So now, every time she’s seen with Chahal, people are connecting the dots, drawing hearts, and basically playing matchmaker. No official announcement yet—but fans are basically treating them like Bollywood’s next big couple.

