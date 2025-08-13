LIVE TV
Home > India > Supreme Court Summons EVMs, Directs Recounting Of Votes For Sarpanch Election Results In Haryana

Supreme Court Summons EVMs, Directs Recounting Of Votes For Sarpanch Election Results In Haryana

In a significant decision, the Supreme Court directed a recount of votes in the Gram Panchayat Sarpanch election at Buana Lakhu village in Haryana’s Panipat and also reversed the declared result. The apex court also summoned Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and other records related to the Sarpanch elections.

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: August 13, 2025 17:09:38 IST

In a significant decision, the Supreme Court directed a recount of votes in the Gram Panchayat Sarpanch election at Buana Lakhu village in Haryana’s Panipat and also reversed the declared result.

The apex court also summoned Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and other records related to the Sarpanch elections.

Supreme Court Orders Recounting Of Votes For Gram Panchayat Sarpanch Election Results In Haryana

The Court said that the recounting will be done by the Supreme Court OSD (Registrar) Kaveri in the presence of both parties and their advocates and the entire exercise was video-graphed.

The decision was taken by a Bench of Justices Surya Kant, Dipankar Datta and N Kotiswar Singh after controversy arose over the election of Sarpanch of Gram Panchayat, Buana Lakhu village in Haryana’s Panipat district, Bar and Bench reported.

In November 2, 2022, the elections to the Sarpanch post of Buana Lakhu village was held. And the respondent Kuldeep Singh was declared to be elected. The appellant Mohit Kumar filed an election petition challenging the results.

Bar and Bench reported that this order of the Election Tribunal was set aside by the Punjab and Haryana High Court. This led to the appeal before the apex court. It also said that the Supreme Court on July 31 directed the production of EVMs and other records.

The Apex Court Clarifies That Parties May Still Raise Any Remaining Issues Before Election Tribunal

“Taking into consideration the peculiar facts and circumstances of this 1 case, the Deputy Commissioner and the District Election Officer, Panipat, Haryana is directed to produce all EVMs before the Registrar of this Court, to be nominated by the Secretary.
The Bench, however, clarified that the parties may still raise any remaining issues before the Election Tribunal.

Tags: EVMRecount of VotesSarpanch elections in PanipatSC summons EVMssupreme court

