Solar Eclipse 2025: Today Surya Grahan Time, Visibility, Regions And Safety Tips

Solar Eclipse 2025: Skywatchers around the globe are preparing for the final solar eclipse of the year, a partial eclipse set to occur on Sunday, September 21. The event will be visible from select regions, offering a striking view for those in its path.

When Will Solar Eclipse Start in India?

A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, blocking some or all of the Sun’s light. In a partial solar eclipse, the Moon covers only a portion of the Sun, creating a dramatic shadow across parts of the Earth.

This eclipse will begin at 1:29 p.m. EDT (10:59 p.m. IST) and end at 5:53 p.m. EDT (3:23 a.m. IST, September 22). The maximum phase, when the Moon will obscure the largest portion of the Sun, is expected at 3:41 p.m. EDT (1:11 a.m. IST).

Solar eclipse in Virgo on 9/21 Everything is about to change in your favor so let things play out naturally as fated situations start unfolding. You will look back at the end of this year and realize your life has completely shifted for the better. — ✨ (@Cosmicenergy_) September 20, 2025

Where and When to Watch Solar Eclipse?

According to space.com, the eclipse will be visible in the following regions:

Antarctica: 4:49 a.m. to 6:53 p.m. local time

Australia: 6:13 a.m. to 7:36 a.m. local time

New Zealand: 5:41 a.m. to 8:36 a.m. local time

The partial eclipse can also be observed across parts of the Pacific Ocean and the Atlantic Ocean.

However, it will not be visible in India, as the event will occur after sunset. Astronomy enthusiasts in India and other non-visible regions can follow the phenomenon via online live streams.

Last Solar Eclipse of Year, Next Solar Eclipses

This event concludes the year’s eclipse calendar. The next solar eclipse is scheduled for February 17, 2026, an annular eclipse that will be visible from Antarctica, with a partial eclipse observable in Africa, South America, the Pacific Ocean, the Atlantic Ocean, and the Indian Ocean.

Later in August 2026, a total solar eclipse will occur, offering an even more dramatic spectacle.

Solar eclipse on September 21st, 2025 marks the end of an 18-year cycle that began September 22nd, 2006. This eclipse is completing something that’s been building in you for nearly two decades. pic.twitter.com/ldmQma8SAY — Joyfullyobserved (@jfully19) September 17, 2025

Solar Eclipse Viewing Safety

Experts warn that proper eye protection is essential when watching a solar eclipse. Regular sunglasses are not safe. Eclipse glasses, which contain a special solar filter, must be worn throughout the event.

Viewers may only remove protective glasses during the brief period when the Moon completely covers the Sun, known as the period of totality – a condition not applicable in this partial eclipse.

Also Read: Surya Grahan 2025: Is Solar Eclipse Harmful For Pregnant Women? Must-Read Safety Tips Inside