‘Tamil Loves Hindi’: Did You Know Tamil Nadu Has A Hindi Prachar Sabha | Hindi Diwas

As India celebrates Hindi Diwas today, many will be shocked to know that Tamil Nadu, which has been at the forefront of agitation against the imposition of Hindi, is home to one of the most active Hindi establishments in the country: The Dakshin Bharat Hindi Prachar Sabha.

Located in T. Nagar, Chennai, the Sabha was founded in 1918 by Mahatma Gandhi to promote Hindi literacy among people of the south who do not speak Hindi. Annie Besant inaugurated the Sabha at Gokhale Hall with the first Hindi class taught by Gandhi’s son, Devdas Gandhi. Gandhi served as founder-president until his death in 1948.

In 1964, the Government of India conferred the Sabha with the status of “Institute of National Importance”. Today, it works in five southern states Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, with over 7000 workers and 6000 centres, reaching almost 120 million people.

Tamil Nadu’s long standing fight against Hindi-Imposition

It might be surprising to see this hundred-year-old institution in Tamil Nadu, given the state’s long history of opposing the imposition of Hindi language. The anti-Hindi agitations began as far back as 1937, when then Madras Chief Minister C. Rajagopalachari made Hindi compulsory in secondary schools. Periyar and many of his followers in another political party, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), protested against the imposition of compulsory education in Hindi. The protests began the history of Tamil Nadu’s anti-Hindi political discourse, and imposition of Hindi in Tamil Nadu took a serious blow.

Either way, the Dakshin Bharat Hindi Prachar Sabha, an institution that had been a voluntary organisation, was very clear about the distinction between taking Hindi as an optional language of unity and resisting the enforcement of compulsory Hindi language. Over the years, the Dakshin Bharat Hindi Prachar Sabha has instructed lakhs of students in Hindi, while Tamil Nadu’s political movements upheld pride in its linguistic heritage and resisted centralisation of education language policies.

As the country is celebrating Hindi Diwas, Tamil Nadu’s identity is unique, a state that has traditionally stood by and defended its linguistic heritage, yet hosts one of the most prolific centres for Hindi education in India.

