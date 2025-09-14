‘Tamil Loves Hindi’: Did You Know Tamil Nadu Has A Hindi Prachar Sabha | Hindi Diwas
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asia cup 2025 Florida Puppy Rescue anti-immigration-rally Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Boeing safety violations asia cup 2025 Florida Puppy Rescue anti-immigration-rally Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Boeing safety violations asia cup 2025 Florida Puppy Rescue anti-immigration-rally Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Boeing safety violations asia cup 2025 Florida Puppy Rescue anti-immigration-rally Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Boeing safety violations
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asia cup 2025 Florida Puppy Rescue anti-immigration-rally Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Boeing safety violations asia cup 2025 Florida Puppy Rescue anti-immigration-rally Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Boeing safety violations asia cup 2025 Florida Puppy Rescue anti-immigration-rally Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Boeing safety violations asia cup 2025 Florida Puppy Rescue anti-immigration-rally Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Boeing safety violations
LIVE TV
Home > India > ‘Tamil Loves Hindi’: Did You Know Tamil Nadu Has A Hindi Prachar Sabha | Hindi Diwas

‘Tamil Loves Hindi’: Did You Know Tamil Nadu Has A Hindi Prachar Sabha | Hindi Diwas

Tamil Nadu, known for resisting Hindi imposition, also houses the century-old Dakshin Bharat Hindi Prachar Sabha in Chennai, founded by Mahatma Gandhi in 1918 to spread Hindi in South India. It thrives even as the state safeguards its language.

Tamil Nadu, known for resisting Hindi imposition, is home to the century-old Dakshin Bharat Hindi Prachar Sabha (Photo: Canva modified)
Tamil Nadu, known for resisting Hindi imposition, is home to the century-old Dakshin Bharat Hindi Prachar Sabha (Photo: Canva modified)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: September 14, 2025 10:31:05 IST

As India celebrates Hindi Diwas today, many will be shocked to know that Tamil Nadu, which has been at the forefront of agitation against the imposition of Hindi, is home to one of the most active Hindi establishments in the country: The Dakshin Bharat Hindi Prachar Sabha.

Located in T. Nagar, Chennai, the Sabha was founded in 1918 by Mahatma Gandhi to promote Hindi literacy among people of the south who do not speak Hindi. Annie Besant inaugurated the Sabha at Gokhale Hall with the first Hindi class taught by Gandhi’s son, Devdas Gandhi. Gandhi served as founder-president until his death in 1948.

In 1964, the Government of India conferred the Sabha with the status of “Institute of National Importance”. Today, it works in five southern states Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, with over 7000 workers and 6000 centres, reaching almost 120 million people.

Tamil Nadu’s long standing fight against Hindi-Imposition

It might be surprising to see this hundred-year-old institution in Tamil Nadu, given the state’s long history of opposing the imposition of Hindi language. The anti-Hindi agitations began as far back as 1937, when then Madras Chief Minister C. Rajagopalachari made Hindi compulsory in secondary schools. Periyar and many of his followers in another political party, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), protested against the imposition of compulsory education in Hindi. The protests began the history of Tamil Nadu’s anti-Hindi political discourse, and imposition of Hindi in Tamil Nadu took a serious blow.

Either way, the Dakshin Bharat Hindi Prachar Sabha, an institution that had been a voluntary organisation, was very clear about the distinction between taking Hindi as an optional language of unity and resisting the enforcement of compulsory Hindi language. Over the years, the Dakshin Bharat Hindi Prachar Sabha has instructed lakhs of students in Hindi, while Tamil Nadu’s political movements upheld pride in its linguistic heritage and resisted centralisation of education language policies.

As the country is celebrating Hindi Diwas, Tamil Nadu’s identity is unique, a state that has traditionally stood by and defended its linguistic heritage, yet hosts one of the most prolific centres for Hindi education in India.

ALSO READ: Hindi Diwas: Is Hindi Really India’s National Language?

Tags: Dakshin Bharat Hindi Prachar SabhaHindi DiwasHindi Prachar SabhaTamil Nadu News

RELATED News

Hindi Diwas: Is Hindi Really India’s National Language?
Watch: PM Modi’s Dig At Animal Lovers: ‘Most Don’t Consider Cow An Animal’ Amid Stray Dog Row
RG Kar Final Year Student Dies In Hospital, Kins Allege Murder By Boyfriend
"Red-letter day in history of Manipur": BJP's Pratul Shah Deo on PM Modi's visit to Manipur
Operation Sindoor seems like a waste now: Pahalgam attack victims' family oppose India-Pakistan match

LATEST NEWS

‘Tamil Loves Hindi’: Did You Know Tamil Nadu Has A Hindi Prachar Sabha | Hindi Diwas
"Good start by Khalid Jamil, but needs consistency…": Bhaichung Bhutia at Fit India Sundays
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025: Top 5 Thrilling Encounters That Fans Still Remember
Bigg Boss 19 Paychecks Revealed: From Gaurav Khanna To Tanya Mittal, Contestant Salaries Will Make You Quit Your Jobs
BCCI Elections 2025: Status Quo Likely, But Presidency Race Hints at Change
Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: Farah Khan Confronts Nehal Chudasama, Schools Kunickaa Sadanand, But The Real Shock Awaits
IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: Indian Bowlers vs Pakistani Bowlers H2H Records, Stats
Sushila Karki to assume charge as Nepal's interim PM at Singha Durbar today
Caught On Cam: Lawyers Gang Up To Beat A Client Inside Delhi’s Tis Hazari Court, 70-Year-Old Mother Also Gets Dragged
Shalini Pandey teams up with Dhanush, Nithya Menen for 'Idli Kadai'
‘Tamil Loves Hindi’: Did You Know Tamil Nadu Has A Hindi Prachar Sabha | Hindi Diwas

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Tamil Loves Hindi’: Did You Know Tamil Nadu Has A Hindi Prachar Sabha | Hindi Diwas

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Tamil Loves Hindi’: Did You Know Tamil Nadu Has A Hindi Prachar Sabha | Hindi Diwas
‘Tamil Loves Hindi’: Did You Know Tamil Nadu Has A Hindi Prachar Sabha | Hindi Diwas
‘Tamil Loves Hindi’: Did You Know Tamil Nadu Has A Hindi Prachar Sabha | Hindi Diwas
‘Tamil Loves Hindi’: Did You Know Tamil Nadu Has A Hindi Prachar Sabha | Hindi Diwas

QUICK LINKS