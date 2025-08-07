LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan
LIVE TV
Home > India > Tamil Nadu: Cop Murdered While Trying To Intervene In A Family Dispute

Tamil Nadu: Cop Murdered While Trying To Intervene In A Family Dispute

Shanmugavel, a Special Sub-Inspector (SSI) of police, was murdered while trying to intervene in a family dispute which happened Tuesday (August 05, 2025) night near Udumalpet in Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur district, according to IANS.

Representational image (Creator: carlballou | Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational image (Creator: carlballou | Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: August 7, 2025 14:12:20 IST

Shanmugavel, a Special Sub-Inspector (SSI) of police, was murdered while trying to intervene in a family dispute which happened Tuesday (August 05, 2025) night near Udumalpet in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruppur district, according to IANS. As reported in a NDTV report, this incident had occurred at a private estate belonging to local AIADMK MLA. The officer had gone to the estate on Tuesday night to intervene in a reported altercation between father and his two sons, Moorthy, Thangapandian and Manikandan. They were working as labourers on the MLA’s property. 
All were allegedly under the influence of alcohol and attacked the officer with sickles. Due to this, Shanmughavel sustained multiple grievous injuries and died on the spot. Post the attack, the accused fled from the scene.

How the police station was alerted about Shanmugavel’s killing?

According to the United News of India, Constable Azhagu Raja was also at the spot along with the late SSI Shanmugavel. Thangapandian tried to assault the constable as well but he managed to fled and alert the Gudimangalam Police Station. Thangapandian is absconding and the police has launched a manhunt to trace him. 

CM MK Stalin announces compensation for the victim

As reported in the NDTV, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced Rs 1 crore in financial relief for the family of the deceased officer along with a government job for one eligible family member. As reported in The Hindu, CM MK Stalin described the killing as an irreparable loss to the Tamil Nadu police and the family of the officer. The Tamil Nadu CM further added, “I was deeply shocked to hear of this tragic incident. The death of Shanmugavel is an irreparable loss to both the Tamil Nadu Police Department and to his family. I have directed the police to swiftly apprehend the culprits involved in this act.”

Also read: Tamil Nadu Dalit Man’s Murder Transferred To CB-CID, Girlfriend’s Brother Arrested; Victim’s Family Demands Justice

Tags: SSI Of Police Shanmugavel killedSSI of Police Shanmugavel news

RELATED News

Rahul Gandhi Issues Big Statement After ‘Vote Theft’ Claim, Says ‘Let The Nation’s Culprits Hear This…’
Who Is Manipur’s Adaso Kapesa? First Woman Officer In Special Protection Group (SPG), Who Made History Guarding PM Modi In UK
Breaking: Huma Qureshi’s Cousin Killed In Delhi Over Parking Dispute Near Delhi’s Nizamuddin
IAF Airlifts 18 CRPF Jawans To Hospital After Their Bus Skidded Off Road, Three Killed
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami Donates His One Month’s Salary For Relief Work After Cloudburst

LATEST NEWS

Banwari Ram
The Truth About Becky Lynch, John Cena And Nikki Bella’s Secret Feud Revealed!
Banwari Paswan
Kapil Sharma’s Canada Café Targeted Again Amid Gang Threats Over Salman Khan Invitation
8 Years Of Pain, 1 Moment Of Glory: Will Natalya Finally Win WWE’s Top Prize?
NewsX Exclusive – “They Meant to Kill Him”: Huma Qureshi’s Cousin Murdered in Cold Blood
Bansidhar Singh
Armenia, Azerbaijan To Sign Peace Pact At White House Soon? Here’s What US President Donald Trump Said
Sparks Fly Between Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in Viral Clip – Watch What Everyone’s Talking About
Bandana Singh
Tamil Nadu: Cop Murdered While Trying To Intervene In A Family Dispute

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Tamil Nadu: Cop Murdered While Trying To Intervene In A Family Dispute

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Tamil Nadu: Cop Murdered While Trying To Intervene In A Family Dispute
Tamil Nadu: Cop Murdered While Trying To Intervene In A Family Dispute
Tamil Nadu: Cop Murdered While Trying To Intervene In A Family Dispute
Tamil Nadu: Cop Murdered While Trying To Intervene In A Family Dispute

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?