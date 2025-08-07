Tamil Nadu: Cop Murdered While Trying To Intervene In A Family Dispute

Shanmugavel, a Special Sub-Inspector (SSI) of police, was murdered while trying to intervene in a family dispute which happened Tuesday (August 05, 2025) night near Udumalpet in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruppur district, according to IANS. As reported in a NDTV report, this incident had occurred at a private estate belonging to local AIADMK MLA. The officer had gone to the estate on Tuesday night to intervene in a reported altercation between father and his two sons, Moorthy, Thangapandian and Manikandan. They were working as labourers on the MLA’s property.

All were allegedly under the influence of alcohol and attacked the officer with sickles. Due to this, Shanmughavel sustained multiple grievous injuries and died on the spot. Post the attack, the accused fled from the scene.

How the police station was alerted about Shanmugavel’s killing?

According to the United News of India, Constable Azhagu Raja was also at the spot along with the late SSI Shanmugavel. Thangapandian tried to assault the constable as well but he managed to fled and alert the Gudimangalam Police Station. Thangapandian is absconding and the police has launched a manhunt to trace him.

CM MK Stalin announces compensation for the victim

As reported in the NDTV, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced Rs 1 crore in financial relief for the family of the deceased officer along with a government job for one eligible family member. As reported in The Hindu, CM MK Stalin described the killing as an irreparable loss to the Tamil Nadu police and the family of the officer. The Tamil Nadu CM further added, “I was deeply shocked to hear of this tragic incident. The death of Shanmugavel is an irreparable loss to both the Tamil Nadu Police Department and to his family. I have directed the police to swiftly apprehend the culprits involved in this act.”

