Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office
Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office
Home > India > TechnoXian World Cup 9.0 Ends with Remarkable Worldwide Achievement

The TechnoXian World Cup 9.0 is reinforcing its position as the largest robotics competition in the world.

Glimpses from the TechnoXian World Cup 9.0 (Photo Credit- Technoxian)

Published By: Bryan Thomas
Last updated: September 4, 2025 14:34:35 IST

The TechnoXian World Cup 9.0 wrapped up with unparalleled engagement, revolutionary advancements, and a feeling of international solidarity, reinforcing its position as the largest robotics competition in the world. The four-day event (August 30 – September 2) at the Noida Stadium Complex, organized by the All India Council for Robotics & Automation (AICRA), attracted over 22,000 competitors from more than 60 countries participating in 15 intense robotics challenges.

An Authentically Worldwide Platform

Teams from Brazil, South Korea, the UAE, Russia, Nigeria, Vietnam, South Africa, Mexico, Azerbaijan, and numerous others partnered with Indian innovators, transforming the arenas into centers of cultural diversity, sportsmanship, and tech-driven collaboration. AICRA’s President, Rajkumar Sharma, stated: “TechnoXian is more than merely a tournament—it represents a movement.” TechnoXian 9.0 demonstrated how the innovation and enthusiasm of youth can transform the future of technology.

Contests that Transformed Tech-Sports

From Drone Racing to Robo Soccer, and from Bots Combat to AgriBot, excitement and creativity fueled the competitions. Notable winners comprised: Maze Solver – India (1st) – Sumo Bot – India (First) – Bots Combat (8kg) – India (1st place) – FPV Drone Racing – Azerbaijan (1st), India (2nd) – RC Craft – India (1st), Azerbaijan (2nd) – Theme Bot – Rusia (1º), India (2º) – Innovation Junior – Iraq (1st), India (2nd), Bangladesh (3rd)

Glimpses from the TechnoXian World Cup 9.0 (Photo Credit- Technoxian)

Glimpses from the TechnoXian World Cup 9.0 (Photo Credit- Technoxian)

TEDEX 2025 & Innovation Exhibition

Alongside the competitions, TEDEX 2025 showcased more than 200 exhibitors, highlighting innovations in AI, robotics, AR/VR, and IoT. Investor-startup engagements and panel talks created a worldwide networking opportunity.

The Innovation Showcase, showcasing over 150 advanced solutions, included AI-powered healthcare tools, sustainable AgriBots, and eco-friendly technologies — underscoring how young innovators are driving tangible change in the world.

Tags: AICRATechnoXian World CupTEDEX 2025

