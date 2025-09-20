Telangana CM Reddy unveils Bharat Future City, sets $3 trillion economy vision

New Delhi [India], September 20 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Friday announced that the state government is building Bharat Future City in Hyderabad, projected as one of the most advanced urban centres in India, designed to match global standards, said an official.

According to a release by the Chief Minister’s office, to be built over 30,000 acres in its first phase, the city would have nine zones, including AI City, Health zone, and Education zone, among others.

Elaborating on the details of the Telangana Rising 2047, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said, “I want to make Telangana a $1 trillion state economy by 2034, and $3 trillion by 2047. For this, we have a strategy to zone the entire state – inside the Outer Ring Road (160 kms) would be Core Urban, between the ORR and the new Regional Ring Road (360 kms) would be semi-urban dedicated as a Manufacturing zone, and outside the RRR, would be rural economy.”

Addressing several questions from the panel moderators and the audience, CM Revanth Reddy stated that the future would belong to cities that can best manage the water and climate crisis.

“We are creating an Urban Water Grid through River Musi rejuvenation, restoration and rejuvenation of lakes, and nallahs. Only cities that can mitigate climate crisis risks have a future. We will make Hyderabad India’s first city to mitigate risks from the Climate Crisis, including drought and urban flooding,” he said as per the release.

Speaking of zones in detail, Chief Minister Reddy told the public affairs professionals from the top 100 global and Indian corporations that Hyderabad would be made a knowledge hub, for which he was reaching out to top educational institutions in the world to build their offshore campuses in Telangana. These will support basic thrust to education and skills through Young India Skills University, YI Sports University, YI Integrated Residential Schools, among others.

Speaking of other benefits of gamechanger projects, including Bharat Future City, Regional Ring Road, Regional Ring Rail, Musi rejuvenation and Manufacturing Zone, he said, “We are creating opportunities for the future. We are going to set the new standard for an Indian city. We will also build a China +1 alternative in manufacturing for the world.”

Inviting all companies and professionals to become supporters of the Telangana Rising vision, CM Reddy said, “Join me in creating this amazing state and economy, with opportunities for everyone.” (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.