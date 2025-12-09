Think Before You Forward: How ’19-Minute Viral Video’ Could Cost You Up To 7 Years In Jail; Cyber Cell Issues WARNING

19-Minute Viral Video: A 19-minute video allegedly showing an intimate act has been doing the rounds on social media since late November, triggering widespread sharing, speculation and now a formal warning from authorities. Police say the exact source of the video is still unclear.

Is the Viral Clip Real Or AI-Generated?

According to officials, the video-19 minutes and 34 seconds long surfaced in the last week of November and has continued to circulate across messaging platforms. Police have not yet confirmed whether the content was recorded intentionally, leaked, or created using artificial intelligence.

However, the Cyber Cell has stated that AI manipulation is strongly suspected in this case.

Cyber Cell Officer Issues Caution

NCB Cyber Cell officer Amit Yadav said preliminary assessment indicates that the viral video is “AI-generated.” He also claimed that additional videos being circulated online as “Part 2” and “Part 3” also appear to be artificially created.

According to the officer, users can check the authenticity of suspicious clips on the AI-detection website Sightengine. Authorities have urged people to immediately stop forwarding, uploading or storing the clip in any form.

Sharing Could Lead To Jail Up To 7 Years

The Cyber Cell has reminded users that circulating intimate or explicit videos even AI-generated ones can lead to criminal action.

As Per The Indian Law

Section 67, IT Act: Up to 3 years jail + ₹5 lakh fine for sharing obscene content Section 67A, IT Act (first offence): 5 years jail + ₹10 lakh fine Section 67A (repeat offence): Up to 7 years jail

Additionally, offences may attract charges under IPC Sections 292, 293 and 354C, which deal with obscenity and violation of privacy. Authorities have emphasised that knowingly forwarding such content can be treated as a criminal act, even if the sender claims they didn’t create it.

Police Appeal To Public

The Cyber Cell has advised users to:

Avoid downloading the clip Refrain from forwarding it to others Report such content instead of sharing

Officials said the warning became necessary after many users continued to circulate the video despite growing concerns over privacy, legality and AI-generated content online.

