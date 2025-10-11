LIVE TV
This Diwali, Delhi-NCR To Go With 'Green Crackers'? What Are They, Check Risks And Concerns Involved

Green crackers emit lower levels of sulphur dioxide and nitrous oxide. However, experts warn that they are not completely pollution-free.

Representational image (Pexels)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: October 11, 2025 16:03:30 IST

The Supreme Court on Friday indicated that it may temporarily lift the long-standing ban on firecrackers in the National Capital Region (NCR), allowing the use of “green firecrackers” for Diwali.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran reserved its final order but said the ban could be “lifted for the time being.” This decision would permit the limited use of eco-friendly fireworks under the Centre’s new guidelines next week.

What are green crackers?

Green crackers are eco-friendly fireworks developed by the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research – National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (CSIR-NEERI). They release fewer harmful pollutants compared to traditional ones.

According to Hindustan Times, first introduced in 2018, these crackers come in three types, SWAS (Safe Water Releaser), STAR (Safe Thermite Cracker), and SAFAL (Safe Minimal Aluminium). They reduce particulate matter and gas emissions by 30–40% and avoid toxic chemicals like barium nitrate, arsenic, and lead.

According to CSIR-NEERI, green crackers emit lower levels of sulphur dioxide and nitrous oxide. However, experts warn that they are not completely pollution-free.

Are they completely safe?

A 2022 Delhi Technological University study found that even green crackers release high levels of ultra-fine particles, more harmful than PM2.5 and PM10. Moreover, Delhi lacks proper testing labs to verify whether crackers sold as “green” are genuinely certified, reported Hindustan Times.

Each authentic packet is supposed to carry a green CSIR-NEERI logo and a QR code. But reports suggest that fake QR codes are already being used by illegal manufacturers, according to the report.

ALSO READ: When And How To Celebrate Dhanteras This Diwali- Mahurat And Rituals

First published on: Oct 11, 2025 4:03 PM IST
Bihar STET Admit Card 2025 OUT Today: STET Exam Date Postpone?
QUICK LINKS