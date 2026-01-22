LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bhojshala Temple donald trump Bill Clinton new MCD commissioner AI vernacular tools Bengaluru airport barron trump gautam gambhir Bhojshala Temple donald trump Bill Clinton new MCD commissioner AI vernacular tools Bengaluru airport barron trump gautam gambhir Bhojshala Temple donald trump Bill Clinton new MCD commissioner AI vernacular tools Bengaluru airport barron trump gautam gambhir Bhojshala Temple donald trump Bill Clinton new MCD commissioner AI vernacular tools Bengaluru airport barron trump gautam gambhir
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bhojshala Temple donald trump Bill Clinton new MCD commissioner AI vernacular tools Bengaluru airport barron trump gautam gambhir Bhojshala Temple donald trump Bill Clinton new MCD commissioner AI vernacular tools Bengaluru airport barron trump gautam gambhir Bhojshala Temple donald trump Bill Clinton new MCD commissioner AI vernacular tools Bengaluru airport barron trump gautam gambhir Bhojshala Temple donald trump Bill Clinton new MCD commissioner AI vernacular tools Bengaluru airport barron trump gautam gambhir
LIVE TV
Home > India > Three Years Of Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Events That Transformed The Holy City Into A Living Hindu Legacy

Three Years Of Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Events That Transformed The Holy City Into A Living Hindu Legacy

The transformation of the holy city Ayodhya goes far beyond the construction of the Ram Mandir, with large-scale infrastructure projects reshaping how devotees experience pilgrimage.

22 January marked the reaffirmation of Lord Ram as the embodiment of Maryada Purushottam, the ideal of righteous kingship, moral governance, and dharma that continues to guide Hindu civilisational values. (Photo: ANI)
22 January marked the reaffirmation of Lord Ram as the embodiment of Maryada Purushottam, the ideal of righteous kingship, moral governance, and dharma that continues to guide Hindu civilisational values. (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Chandrani Das
Published: January 22, 2026 13:02:03 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Three Years Of Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Events That Transformed The Holy City Into A Living Hindu Legacy

Today, January 22, 2026, marks three years since the historic inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. On January 22, 2024, the holy city of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh resonated with chants of “Jai Shri Ram” as the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla was performed, an event watched and celebrated across the country.

You Might Be Interested In

22 January symbolised far more than the return of Lord Ram after 14 years of exile. It marked the reaffirmation of Lord Ram as the embodiment of Maryada Purushottam, the ideal of righteous kingship, moral governance, and dharma that continues to guide Hindu civilisational values.

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: A Cultural Icon for Hindus

As the third anniversary of Ram Lalla’s consecration is observed, the temple complex today stands as a vast, well-organised, and spiritually vibrant space. With an estimated contribution of ₹1,600 crore towards its development, the Ram Mandir has evolved into a fully furnished, multi-level spiritual and architectural landmark rather than a singular symbol of faith.

You Might Be Interested In

Beyond its religious significance, the temple exemplifies Indian architectural excellence and serves as a model of modern religious management, seamlessly blending tradition with contemporary planning and administration.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: What has been transformed so far? 

The completion of the main temple at Ayodhya marks a defining moment in contemporary Hindu history. It symbolise the culmination of decades of faith, devotion and cultural aspiration. With the sanctum now open for darshan, devotees can witness Ram Lalla in his child form, an image that evokes innocence, divinity and the timeless bond between the deity and his followers. 

Adding to the temple’s grandeur is the installation of the Ram Parivar on the first floor, which completes the sacred narrative of Lord Ram’s life and lineage. This elevation of the divine family offers devotees a fuller spiritual experience, connecting personal devotion with the broader epic of the Ramayana.

Encircling the complex is an 800-metre-long parikrama wall, thoughtfully designed to house temples dedicated to Lord Shiva, Ganesha, Surya, Hanuman, Goddess Bhagwati and Annapurna. 

Pran Pratistha of Ram Mandir: How the growing facilities are improving the pilgrimage experience?

The transformation of the holy city Ayodhya goes far beyond the construction of the Ram Mandir, with large-scale infrastructure projects reshaping how devotees experience pilgrimage. 

The 100-foot-wide Ram Janmabhoomi Path now serves as a grand and accessible approach to the temple, easing movement for lakhs of visitors. Streamlined darshan corridors, permanent canopies, and LED information displays have significantly reduced congestion while improving crowd management and communication.

Essential amenities such as clean drinking water, modern sanitation facilities, wheelchair access for persons with disabilities, and locker services for footwear and belongings underline a focus on inclusivity and comfort. 

The development of a pilgrim facility centre capable of accommodating 25,000 people, alongside a modern hospital, ensures safety and support for visitors. With an upgraded airport and railway station, Ayodhya has emerged not merely as a pilgrimage destination, but as a well-planned religious city equipped for the future.

Read More: Mauni Amavasya 2026: Date, Muhurat, Rituals, Significance of Magha Amavasya, What Not to Do to Attract Money, Wealth, and Prosperity

First published on: Jan 22, 2026 1:02 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: ayodhyaAyodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishthapran pratisthaRam Mandir

RELATED News

Panic At Delhi Airport : Human Skeleton Found At Terminal 3, Police Launch Immediate Investigation

Supreme Court Permits Hindu, Muslim Prayers At Madhya Pradesh’s Bhojshala On Basant Panchami This Friday: What Was The Matter?

Who Is Sahar Yunus Sheikh? AIMIM’s 22-Year-Old Youngest Corporator’s ‘Paint Mumbra Green’ Remark Sparks Row

Breaking: Tragedy at Chhattisgarh Steel Plant, Massive Explosion Kills 7, Many Injured

1984 Anti-Sikh Riots: Delhi Court Acquits Former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar In Janakpuri, Vikaspuri Cases

LATEST NEWS

WATCH: Viral Video Shows Rewari Woman Allegedly Calling 25 Relatives To Assault Husband And In-Laws, Walks Out With Jewellery

EXPLAINED: Why Will Babar Azam Miss BBL’s Challenger Match Against Hobart Hurricanes

1984 Anti-Sikh Riots: Delhi Court Acquits Former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar In Janakpuri, Vikaspuri Cases

Stock Market Today: Sensex And Nifty Swing Wildly Amid Trump’s Greenland Deal, FII Selling, And Currency Pressure

Nosebleeds, Vomiting, Collapse: What Mystery Weapon Did US Use In Venezuela? Trump Finally Reveals ‘No Body Has These Secret Sonic…’

Apple Pay To Debut In India THIS Year: Tech Giant To Roll Out Features In Phases, Check Details And RBI Guidelines

Madurai LIC Murder: Petrol Bottles, Power Cut And Locked Exits—How Man Trapped Branch Manager And Set Her Ablaze

India Post GDS Recruitment 2026 Notification Expected Date Announced: Here’s How To Apply, Selection Process And Key Details

Best PMS Services in India 2026

Republic Day 2026: Delhi police All Set To Use AI Enabled Smart Glasses For Enhance Security On Big Day

Three Years Of Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Events That Transformed The Holy City Into A Living Hindu Legacy

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Three Years Of Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Events That Transformed The Holy City Into A Living Hindu Legacy

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Three Years Of Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Events That Transformed The Holy City Into A Living Hindu Legacy
Three Years Of Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Events That Transformed The Holy City Into A Living Hindu Legacy
Three Years Of Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Events That Transformed The Holy City Into A Living Hindu Legacy
Three Years Of Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Events That Transformed The Holy City Into A Living Hindu Legacy

QUICK LINKS