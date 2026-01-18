Mauni Amavasya 2026: Date, Muhurat, Rituals, Significance of Magha Amavasya, What Not to Do to Attract Money, Wealth, and Prosperity

Mauni Amavasya 2026: Mauni Amavasya, also known as Magha Amavasya, is one of the most sacred days in the Hindu calendar and holds special spiritual significance for devotees. Observed during the holy month of Magha, the day is associated with silence (maun), purification, charity, and rituals believed to attract positivity and divine blessings.

As Mauni Amavasya falls in 2026, here’s everything you need to know about its date, auspicious timings, rituals, spiritual significance, and important things to avoid to attract money, wealth, and prosperity into your life.

Mauni Amavasya 2026: Date

Mauni Amavasya 2026 is being observed on Sunday, January 18, 2026. Falling in the auspicious month of Magha, the day is considered highly significant for spiritual practices, holy baths, charity, and observing silence (maun vrat).

Mauni Amavasya 2026: Muhurat

Amavasya Tithi Begins – 12:03 AM on Jan 18, 2026

Amavasya Tithi Ends – 01:21 AM on Jan 19, 2026

Mauni Amavasya 2026: Significance

Mauni Amavasya 2026 is regarded as one of the most important days for offering prayers to ancestors and forefathers. On this occasion, devotees observe various religious and spiritual rituals, considering it an auspicious time for self-purification and inner renewal.

The day is marked by silence, reflection, and devotion, encouraging calm and introspection. Also known as Magha Amavasya as it falls in the month of Magha, the day holds special significance for taking a holy dip in the Ganga, which is believed to cleanse sins and bring spiritual merit.

Mauni Amavasya 2026: Rituals

Devotees begin the day with an early morning bath in sacred rivers such as the Ganga, Yamuna, or Saraswati. A holy dip in the Ganga is believed to purify the body, mind, and soul, helping devotees find relief from suffering. Many people also take a sankalp to observe silence throughout the day, as maintaining maun is said to promote inner peace and deepen spiritual awareness. Charity holds special importance on Mauni Amavasya, with devotees encouraged to help the needy by donating food, clothes, footwear, and other essentials. Feeding Brahmins, priests, performing Pitru Puja and Pitru Tarpan is regarded as especially auspicious. Those affected by Pitru Dosha in their horoscope are advised to observe these rituals to seek peace and blessings for their ancestors.

What to Do on Mauni Amavasya 2026?

Chant the mantra “Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevay” as much as possible on this day. Also, light a lamp under a Peepal tree and perform Parikrama.

What Not to Do on Mauni Amavasya 2026?

This Amavasya falls on Sunday, so avoid touching the Peepal or Tulsi plants; only offer prayers and worship from a distance. Also, completely avoid tamasic foods and avoid arguments with anyone.

