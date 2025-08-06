LIVE TV
Delhi traffic advisory: Traffic Advisory For PM Narendra Modi’s Public Addressal Inauguration Event Of Kartavya Bhavan

Delhi traffic advisory: Traffic restrictions will be issued for vehicular movement on the C-Hexagon, also known as the India Gate Circle, the Kartavya Path, and the adjoining roads during Wednesday, 6th August, 2025 evening, from 5 PM to 9AM according to the Delhi Traffic Police officers and reported in Hindustan Times.

PM Narendra Modi (File photo/ANI)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: August 6, 2025 13:40:00 IST

Delhi traffic advisory: Traffic restrictions will be issued for vehicular movement on the C-Hexagon, also known as the India Gate Circle, the Kartavya Path, and the adjoining roads during Wednesday, 6th August, 2025 evening, from 5 PM to 9AM according to the Delhi Traffic Police officers and reported in Hindustan Times. This advisory will be issued during the peak hours due to diversions because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public address at the inauguration of Kartavya Bhavan. 

Message issued by Delhi Traffic Police on X (formerly Twitter)

Advisory for the commuters

1.    The commuters have been advised to avoid Pragati Maidan tunnels leading towards India Gate. 
2.    The commuters have also been asked to cooperate by avoiding or bypassing the above-mentioned roads. They have also been asked to make maximum use of public transport to ensure a smooth journey. 
3.    According to the advisory, the people travelling towards ISBT’s, railway stations or the airports have been advised to travel carefully. 

What are the general instructions?

1.    The Delhi Traffic Police has also requested the motorists to remain patient and adhere to traffic rules. They should also cooperate with the traffic personnel for a smooth experience and follow the instructions of the police deployed at the key intersections. 

2.    The Delhi Traffic Police has also informed the commuters about their social media links, WhatsApp contact number and other helpline numbers. 

3.    The Delhi Traffic Police has asked the commuters to avoid Janpath, Mansingh Road, Maulana Azad Road & surrounding areas. The passengers have also been asked to use public transport to reduce congestion.

Time of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public programme on Kartavya Path 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the public programme on the Kartavya Path at around 06:30 PM. 

Also read: Bengaluru Metro Yellow Line: PM Narendra Modi To Launch Yellow Line Metro On August 10

Tags: Delhi Traffic PoliceDelhi Traffic Police XKartavya Bhavan

