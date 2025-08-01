Travelling To Mussoorie? Dhami Government Introduces New Rule, Check Here

The Uttarakhand Tourism Department has launched an online portal to register tourists visiting Mussoorie, starting August 1. Officials said the move aims to track tourist numbers and improve crowd management at the popular hill station. State Tourism Secretary Dhiraj Singh Garbyal said the portal will help in assessing exact footfall and planning better facilities for visitors. The department also plans to expand the system to other destinations in Uttarakhand in the coming months.

Hotels and Homestays Asked to Register Tourists on Portal

District Tourism Officer Brijendra Pandey said hotels, guesthouses, and homestays must first register themselves on the new portal registrationtouristcare.uk.gov.in. After that, they have to update tourist details as guests check in. This system will help manage traffic congestion and control crowding in Mussoorie, where tourist footfall has nearly doubled between 2022 and 2024. “The move will provide real-time data on tourist footfall in the town,” Pandey stated.

NGT Issued Order to Start Tourist Registration

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) in May directed the state government to begin collecting tourist data in Mussoorie. The NGT also asked the state to submit regular reports. The state has complied by setting up number plate recognition cameras at three locations in the hill station to track vehicles entering the area. These measures aim to estimate the carrying capacity of the town and prevent over-tourism during peak seasons.

Tourism Secretary Dheeraj Garbyal clarified that the registration is not compulsory as of now. “We are not making it compulsory at this point. Hotels can also register on behalf of their guests,” he said while speaking to India Today. Tourists only need to enter their Aadhaar number, type of vehicle (two-wheeler or four-wheeler), and city name to register. Garbyal said the goal is to understand and manage the influx of tourists better.

Mussoorie, located about 300 kilometers from Delhi, draws large crowds during weekends and summer breaks. The hill station often witnesses long traffic jams and overflowing tourist spots. Earlier this year, videos from Kempty Falls showed hundreds of visitors at once. Authorities once enforced a cap of 50 people bathing at a time to control the crowd. With the new registration system in place, officials aim to improve planning and ease pressure on infrastructure.

