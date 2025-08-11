Ukraine Peace to UNGA Meet: What PM Modi & Zelenskyy Discussed On Call Ahead of Trump-Putin Alaska Summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday held a detailed discussion with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, focusing on key issues related to bilateral cooperation and the conflict with Russia.

Zelenskyy expressed gratitude for PM Modi’s warm words of support for the Ukrainian people.

Plans for a personal meeting at UNGA in September

Sharing the details in a post on X, the Ukrainian President said the two leaders held discussions on wide-ranging topics.

Zelenskyy wrote on X, “I had a long conversation with the Prime Minister of India @narendramodi. We discussed in detail all important issues – both of our bilateral cooperation and the overall diplomatic situation. I am grateful to the Prime Minister for his warm words of support for our people.”

“We agreed to plan a personal meeting in September during the UN General Assembly and to work on an exchange of visits,” he added.

The latest phone call between the two leaders comes as tensions escalate between Russia and Ukraine, with the US and other countries exploring ways to end the conflict. India has maintained a balanced approach, advocating for peaceful resolution while also strengthening ties with both Russia and Ukraine.

The Ukrainian president briefed PM Modi on recent Russian attacks, including a strike on a bus station in Zaporizhzhia that injured dozens of people. Zelenskyy stressed that these attacks are being carried out at a time when diplomatic efforts could potentially end the war, and yet how Russia shows “no willingness” to cease fire.

“I informed about the Russian attacks on our cities and villages, about yesterday’s strike on the bus station in Zaporizhzhia, where dozens of people were injured in a deliberate Russian bombing of a regular urban facility. And this is at a time when there is finally a diplomatic possibility to end the war. Instead of demonstrating readiness for a ceasefire, Russia is showing only its desire to continue the occupation and killings,” Zelenskyy posted on X.

PM Modi Reaffirms India’s Position for Peaceful Settlement of Conflict

Meanwhile, PM Modi reaffirmed India’s position for the peaceful settlement of the Ukraine conflict and support for efforts aimed at the restoration of peace.

According to a PMO release, the Prime Minister thanked the Ukrainian President and “reaffirmed India’s steadfast and consistent position for peaceful settlement of the conflict and support for efforts aimed at the earliest restoration of peace”.

PM Modi reiterated India’s commitment to extend all possible support in this regard.

PM Modi, Zelenskyy Discuss Ways to Boost India-Ukraine bilateral Ties

The duo also reviewed progress in the India-Ukraine bilateral partnership and discussed ways to further enhance cooperation in areas of mutual interest as both the leaders “agreed to remain in touch.”

In a post on X, PM Modi said, “Glad to speak with President Zelenskyy and hear his perspectives on recent developments. I conveyed India’s consistent position on the need for an early and peaceful resolution of the conflict. India remains committed to making every possible contribution in this regard, as well as to further strengthening bilateral ties with Ukraine.”

“It is important that India is supporting our peace efforts and shares the position that everything concerning Ukraine must be decided with Ukraine’s participation. Other formats will not deliver results,” he posted on X.

“We also discussed in detail the sanctions against Russia. I noted that it is necessary to limit the export of Russian energy, particularly oil, to reduce its potential and ability to finance the continuation of this war. It is important that every leader who has tangible leverage over Russia sends the corresponding signals to Moscow,” said Zelenskyy.

When PM Modi Held a Phone Call With Russia’s Vladimir Putin

Earlier on August 8, PM Modi had a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

During their telephone call, Putin had briefed PM Modi on the latest developments concerning Ukraine, according to a statement released by the External Affairs Ministry.

The call between India and Ukraine comes on the heels of a sceheduled summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, which is set to take place on August 15, in Alaska. The meeting is expected to focus on efforts to broker a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine.

The White House is considering inviting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to a summit in Alaska between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, a White House official told The Hill’s sister network, NewsNation, on Sunday. It remains unclear if Zelenskyy will attend the meeting as details are yet to be finalised.

