Union Sports Minister Launches Web Portal to Digitalize Planning and Management of Anti-Doping Activities

Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, today has chaired the 6th General Body Meeting & 11th Governing Body Meeting of National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) at the NADA India Office in New Delhi today.

Dr. Mandaviya underscored the importance of a multi-pronged approach towards promoting clean sport and ensuring integrity in the sporting ecosystem. Highlighting the significance of education and awareness in promoting anti-doping, he suggested the initiation of a public awareness campaign in collaboration with Khelo India. This, he stressed, would ensure that athletes across all levels, from the grassroots to the elite athletes, are made aware of what constitutes anti-doping, and of the behaviour expected of them to ensure compliance with WADA and NADA guidelines.

The Minister also emphasised on the significance of skilled human resource to further strengthen the activities of NADA. In this regard, he suggested the implementation of a robust internship programme at the organisation, bringing in post-graduate students for a designated period of two to three months on a remunerative stipend. This, he stated, would serve a dual purpose: it would give the interns an opportunity to work at a critical establishment, while bringing in additional talent pool to NADA.

During the event, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya launched the NADA India Data Administration and Management System (NIDAMS) web portal. This portal will digitalise the planning and management of anti doping activities like dope testing, education and awareness, and results management being undertaken by NADA India. NIDAMS will help in improving the transparency, efficiency, and accountability of the anti-doping activities undertaken by NADA and provide strong momentum to India’s ongoing fight against doping in sports.