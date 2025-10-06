LIVE TV
Update On Cyclone Shakti: Cyclone To Weaken Over Arabian Sea By Tuesday

Cyclone Shakti continues to move south-southwest over the Arabian Sea and will weaken into a depression by Tuesday, according to the IMD. The storm has reduced in intensity, bringing lighter rainfall and calmer sea conditions along the western coast. Meanwhile, a new Western Disturbance is set to affect northwestern India from October 6, likely causing rain and thunderstorms across several northern states.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last updated: October 6, 2025 09:59:07 IST

Severe Cyclonic Storm Shakti, which caused heavy rainfall in western India, continued to move south-southwest on Sunday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that the storm will gradually weaken into a Cyclonic Storm by Monday morning and turn into a depression by the forenoon of October 7. The system will move eastwards over the west-central and adjoining northwest Arabian Sea. The IMD said that as Shakti weakens, its wind speed and intensity will reduce, lowering the risk of severe weather over coastal regions.

IMD Details Cyclone Shakti’s Current Path and Speed

In its tropical cyclone advisory issued at 9 PM on Sunday, the IMD confirmed that Cyclone Shakti moved at a speed of 7 kmph during the last six hours. It was centred near latitude 19.9°N and longitude 60.6°E around 11:30 PM on October 5. The storm currently lies about 210 km southeast of Ras Al Hadd (Oman), 220 km east of Masirah (Oman), 780 km southwest of Karachi (Pakistan), and 850 km west-southwest of Naliya and west of Dwarka. Meteorologists are closely monitoring the system’s path as it loses strength over the sea.

The IMD said that as Cyclone Shakti weakens, rainfall intensity over western coastal areas including Gujarat and Maharashtra will decline. The weakening system will bring lighter rainfall, calmer sea conditions, and reduced wind speeds over the next 48 hours. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the Arabian Sea until the system fully dissipates. Authorities continue to maintain precautionary measures along the coastal belts, though the risk of heavy damage is expected to fall as the storm moves away from land.

Western Disturbance to Impact North India from October 6

Apart from the cyclone, a cyclonic circulation has formed over Jammu and surrounding areas at middle tropospheric levels, the IMD said. Another Western Disturbance is likely to influence weather conditions across northwestern India starting October 6. The disturbance is expected to cause light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning in parts of Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttarakhand. The IMD has asked residents in hilly regions to stay alert for possible landslides and road blockages.

Must Read: Darjeeling Landslide, Bridge Collapse Update: 20 Killed, Houses Wiped Out, Mirik, Kurseong Village Cuts Off, Tourists Trapped

First published on: Oct 6, 2025 9:47 AM IST
