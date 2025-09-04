LIVE TV
Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office
Home > India > UPSC NDA, CDS 2 Admit Card 2025 Out: You Need To Follow These Simple Steps To Download It

UPSC NDA, CDS 2 Admit Card 2025 Out: You Need To Follow These Simple Steps To Download It

Union Public Service Commission has released the admit cards for the Combined Defence Services (CDS) 2 and the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy (NDA/NA) 2.

Union Public Service Commission (Photo Credit- IAS Exam.com)
Union Public Service Commission (Photo Credit- IAS Exam.com)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: September 4, 2025 19:08:33 IST

The admit cards for the Combined Defence Services (CDS) 2 and the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy (NDA/NA) 2 have been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The official notice says , “A candidate, whose photograph on his/her e-Admit Card is not clear or the photograph is without his/her name and date of photograph, will have to bring a photo identity card. According to the notice, along with the photo identity card, they will also have to bring three (03) passport size photographs (with his/her name and date of photograph), one for each session for appearing in the Examination with an undertaking.”

What are the steps to download the admit card for UPSC NDA 2 and CDS 2?

Steps to download the CDS 2 Admit card

The candidates should follow the below mentioned steps to download the CDS 2 admit card.

1. They have to click on the official website: upsc.gov.in
2. They will find the ‘E-admit card Combined Defence Services II 2025,’ link on the home page. 
3. A new tab will be opened in the login page. 
4. The candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully before they download the admit card. 
5. They should click on the yes button to download the admit card. 
6. The candidates should then enter the information credentials including the registration number, date of birth, or Roll Number and Date of Birth. The candidates should also fill the father’s name and date of birth. 
7. The CDS admit card will be shown on the screen after the candidates click on the the ‘Submit’ tab
8. They should then download the CDS call letter and also take a printout for the future references. 

Steps to download the NDA 2 admit card

1.     The candidates should click on the official website: upsc.gov.in.

2.     Homepage will appear after the candidates have clicked on the official website. They should then scroll and click on the ‘Admit Cards’ section.

3.    The candidates are then required to select the ‘E-Admit Card for NDA 2 2025’

4.    They should enter the registration ID or roll number and date of birth.

5.    The candidates should carefully check the details, download the NDA 2 admit card and also get a printout for the future references.

 Also read-

PM Launches ‘Pratibha Setu’ Platform to Support UPSC Aspirants Who Just Missed Final Cut

 

 

 

Tags: CDS 2 admit cardCombined Defence ServicesNDA 2 admit card

UPSC NDA, CDS 2 Admit Card 2025 Out: You Need To Follow These Simple Steps To Download It

UPSC NDA, CDS 2 Admit Card 2025 Out: You Need To Follow These Simple Steps To Download It

UPSC NDA, CDS 2 Admit Card 2025 Out: You Need To Follow These Simple Steps To Download It
UPSC NDA, CDS 2 Admit Card 2025 Out: You Need To Follow These Simple Steps To Download It
UPSC NDA, CDS 2 Admit Card 2025 Out: You Need To Follow These Simple Steps To Download It
UPSC NDA, CDS 2 Admit Card 2025 Out: You Need To Follow These Simple Steps To Download It

QUICK LINKS