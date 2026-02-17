LIVE TV
Home > India > UP Viral Video: Christian Principal Gets Arrested In Rampur For Allegedly Molesting School Kids Under The Guise Of Punishment, Furious Parents Beat Up Accused

Police in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh, have registered an FIR and seized CCTV footage in the St Francis School molestation case.

The principal of St Francis School in Rampur was beaten up (IMAGE: X)
The principal of St Francis School in Rampur was beaten up (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: February 17, 2026 17:44:25 IST

Rampur, Uttar Pradesh: Parents in Khuntakheda village, Rampur district, are reeling after a disturbing scandal broke at St. Francis School.

Christian Principal gets beaten up

The school’s principal, Joseph, now sits in police custody, accused of molesting several students under the pretence of “punishment.”

The story came to light after parents noticed their kids didn’t want to go to school. When they pressed for answers, a few students opened up Joseph would call them into his office for mistakes in class and then touch them inappropriately, claiming it was punishment.

Word spread fast. By Monday morning, a crowd of angry parents stormed the school. Chaos erupted. People dragged Joseph out and beat him before the police showed up and managed to get things under control.

Rampur School Case: FIR Filed, CCTV Footage Seized by Police

Officers from the Bhot police station cleared the campus and promised the parents a thorough investigation.

Local leaders, including Block Chief Sardar Kulwant Aulakh and ex-village head Jogendra Singh, rushed to the school. They demanded swift action against Joseph.

The police have already registered an FIR based on a formal complaint from the parents. Station House Officer Arjun Singh Tyagi said his team seized CCTV footage from the school and is going over all the evidence.

“If anything wrongful has happened, the guilty won’t walk free,” Tyagi said. For now, Joseph remains behind bars as the investigation unfolds. 

First published on: Feb 17, 2026 5:33 PM IST
Tags: latest viral videoRampurSt Francis Schooluttar pradesh

