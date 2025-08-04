Uttar Pradesh: Wall Collapse Leaves 2 Minor Girls Dead And Grandfather Injured In Sitapur

In Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh, two minor girls were killed and their grandfather was critically injured after a wall of their house collapsed during heavy rainfall in Khairen Deshnagar village on Monday (August 04, 2025) morning, police said as reported in the PTI. There has been incessant rainfall in the Sitapur district since August 03, Sunday.

How the old man and his granddaughters were killed?

The officials reported that Rampal (60) was sleeping inside the house with his granddaughters, Chandni (14) and Shivasi (12) when the wall collapsed and all three members were buried under the debris. The local residents rescued them from the rubble and rushed them to the Community Health Centre (CHC). In the CHC, the doctors declared the two girls dead on arrival. Rampal is receiving treatment and is reported to be in a critical but stable condition.

The bodies of Chandni and Shivasi have been sent for post-mortem examination.

Villagers demanded compensation

The villagers have demanded compensation for the grieving family. They were assured of all the possible assistance by the district officials who visited the site. The efforts are underway to assess the damage and offer relief as per government norms.

Heavy rainfall reported in Varanasi and Prayagraj

Not only Sitapur, incessant rainfall has also been reported in Varanasi and Prayagraj. Hindustan Times has reported that the level of Ganga in Varanasi has breached the danger mark of 71.26 on August 03, 2025, Sunday. All 84 ghats were submerged and also a flood like situation has occured in more than 24 localities and over 32 villages in the district due to soaring water levels. Due to the flooding, approximately 6,583 people have been displaced in the district. Now, they are forced to relocate to safer areas, including flood relief camps and other shelters.

