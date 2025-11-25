LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
afganistan pakistan war Amar Singh Chamkila benjamin netanyahu Delhi Pollution ayodhya Alexis Wilkins amitabh bachchan Arunachal woman harrassed in china afganistan pakistan war Amar Singh Chamkila benjamin netanyahu Delhi Pollution ayodhya Alexis Wilkins amitabh bachchan Arunachal woman harrassed in china afganistan pakistan war Amar Singh Chamkila benjamin netanyahu Delhi Pollution ayodhya Alexis Wilkins amitabh bachchan Arunachal woman harrassed in china afganistan pakistan war Amar Singh Chamkila benjamin netanyahu Delhi Pollution ayodhya Alexis Wilkins amitabh bachchan Arunachal woman harrassed in china
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
afganistan pakistan war Amar Singh Chamkila benjamin netanyahu Delhi Pollution ayodhya Alexis Wilkins amitabh bachchan Arunachal woman harrassed in china afganistan pakistan war Amar Singh Chamkila benjamin netanyahu Delhi Pollution ayodhya Alexis Wilkins amitabh bachchan Arunachal woman harrassed in china afganistan pakistan war Amar Singh Chamkila benjamin netanyahu Delhi Pollution ayodhya Alexis Wilkins amitabh bachchan Arunachal woman harrassed in china afganistan pakistan war Amar Singh Chamkila benjamin netanyahu Delhi Pollution ayodhya Alexis Wilkins amitabh bachchan Arunachal woman harrassed in china
LIVE TV
Home > India > Volcanic Ash From Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi: How Dangerous Is It For Air Travel, Human Health & The Environment?

Volcanic Ash From Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi: How Dangerous Is It For Air Travel, Human Health & The Environment?

Volcanic ash from Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi eruption drifted into India’s western and northern skies on Monday, disrupting flight operations. Airlines cancelled and diverted routes as the ash plume travelled across Gujarat, Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana and Punjab. Authorities issued alerts and warned that disruptions may continue as the hazardous cloud moves eastward.

Volcanic ash from Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi volcano disrupts flights across India as airlines cancel, divert routes; DGCA issues alerts. Photo: X.
Volcanic ash from Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi volcano disrupts flights across India as airlines cancel, divert routes; DGCA issues alerts. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: November 25, 2025 08:33:41 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Volcanic Ash From Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi: How Dangerous Is It For Air Travel, Human Health & The Environment?

Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi Volcano: Airline operations across several parts of the country were disrupted on Monday after volcanic ash from Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi eruption drifted towards India’s western and northern regions. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued alerts as the high-altitude ash plume, travelling at considerable speed, entered Gujarat before moving eastward through Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana and Punjab.

The cloud, composed of volcanic ash, sulphur dioxide and fine glass particles, forced airlines to begin cancelling and diverting flights to avoid the hazardous airspace.

Airlines Cancel and Divert Flights Amid Volcanic Ash From Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi Volcano

Airports were asked to remain on alert and carry out inspections for any ash deposits on runways and aircraft surfaces—contamination that could endanger engines and overall airfield operations.

Multiple carriers, including IndiGo, Akasa Air and KLM, revised their schedules in response. Authorities said disruptions may continue as the ash plume moves across northern India.

Also Read: Hayli Gobi Volcano Erupts For The Very First Time In Over 10,000 Years, Indian Flights Impacted Due To 10–15 km High Volcanic Plumes

What Makes Volcanic Ash So Dangerous?

Volcanic ash consists of tiny, sharp fragments of rock, minerals and volcanic glass. Unlike the soft ash produced by burning wood, these particles are hard, abrasive and insoluble in water. Typically measuring two millimetres or less, coarse ash feels like sand, while finer particles resemble powder. These materials are also part of what geologists classify as tephra, a term referring to all solid material ejected during eruptions.

Ash plumes can cover vast areas of the sky, sometimes plunging daylight into darkness and severely limiting visibility. They are often accompanied by thunder and lightning as static charges build within the cloud.

Volcanic Ash Risks to Aircraft and Air Traffic

Airborne ash poses a significant threat to aircraft. When the tiny rock and glass particles enter an engine, they can melt at high temperatures and subsequently solidify on turbine blades, causing the engine to stall.

Because of these dangers, air traffic controllers adopt special safety protocols whenever volcanic ash is present in flight corridors.

Impact of Volcanic Ash on Health and Environment

Volcanic ash also endangers ecosystems, humans, and animals. Toxic gases such as carbon dioxide and fluorine can accumulate within ash clouds. When deposited on the ground, ash can trigger crop failure, animal deaths, deformities and human illness.

Its abrasive particles can irritate the skin and eyes, leading to inflammation, and inhalation of ash may damage the lungs or cause severe breathing difficulties. Exposure to large quantities of ash and gases can result in suffocation, which remains the leading cause of death during volcanic events.

Also Read: Volcanic Ash From Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi Reaches India, Flights Cancelled, Delhi Air Turns Hazy

First published on: Nov 25, 2025 8:33 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Ethiopian volcanoHayli Gubbi Volcanoindia newsVolcanic AshWorld news

RELATED News

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Ceremony: Darshan Timings, Schedule, Entry Routes, Rituals For PM Modi’s Dhwajarohan Ceremony

‘Blue Drum’ Case: Accused Muskan Gives Birth to Baby Girl on Husband Saurabh Rajput’s Birthday While in Jail

Uttar Pradesh Disturbing Incident: Man Keeps Mother’s Body In Old Age Home’s Deep Freezer For 4 Days To Attend Wedding, Ends Up Burying Her Instead Of Cremating

Kerala Shocker: 45-Year-Old Woman Killed After Husband Repeatedly Attacks Her With LPG Cylinder, Daughter Witnesses Murder

Narendra Modi’s Tribute: PM Offers Condolences After Dharmendra’s Passing

LATEST NEWS

Amitabh Bachchan’s Heartbreaking Tribute After Sholay Co-Star Dharmendra Passes Away

Diljit Dosanjh’s Amar Singh Chamkila Misses Out At International Emmy Awards 2025

Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu Cancels India Visit Again After Delhi Terror Attack, Third Cancellation This Year

Stocks To Watch Today: Siemens Energy, HUDCO, Cello, Tata Elxsi, Dr Reddy’s, Surya Roshni, Eris Lifesciences, Ceigall India And Many Other In Focus Today

Volcanic Ash From Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi: How Dangerous Is It For Air Travel, Human Health & The Environment?

‘Touched the Back of His A**’: Erika Kirk Jokes She’d Get ‘Less Hate’ After Viral Hug With VP JD Vance

Karan Aujla Faces Crowd Misconduct as Fan Throws Shirt at Him While Performing at Rolling Loud India

Indian National Wanted for Murder Arrested in US After Biometrics Reveal Fake Identity, Entry Denied by Canada

Dharmendra, Lover of Urdu Who Couldn’t Read Hindi, Longed to Visit THIS Mysterious ‘City of Urdu’ Before His Death

‘Epstein Files, Get ‘Em Out There!’: Crowd Confronts FBI Director Kash Patel to Release Documents at Formula 1 Red Carpet

Volcanic Ash From Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi: How Dangerous Is It For Air Travel, Human Health & The Environment?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Volcanic Ash From Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi: How Dangerous Is It For Air Travel, Human Health & The Environment?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Volcanic Ash From Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi: How Dangerous Is It For Air Travel, Human Health & The Environment?
Volcanic Ash From Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi: How Dangerous Is It For Air Travel, Human Health & The Environment?
Volcanic Ash From Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi: How Dangerous Is It For Air Travel, Human Health & The Environment?
Volcanic Ash From Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi: How Dangerous Is It For Air Travel, Human Health & The Environment?

QUICK LINKS