VP Elections Today: PM Modi To Cast First Vote In Vice Presidential Election

Vice President Elections: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the first voter to cast his vote for the Vice Presidential elections today, Sept 9, 2025. As per reports, PM Modi will cast his vote along with Punjab and Haryana MPs.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, Ram Mohan Naidu and Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde have been appointed as election agents for the polls.

The post fell vacant after the sudden resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar on July 21, citing health issues.

The voting will take place in the Parliament House from 10 am to 5 pm, and the counting of votes will begin at 6 pm, as the results are expected to be announced later in the evening.

The ruling NDA backed Maharashtra Government CP Radhakrishnan, whereas the Opposition INDIA bloc took a chance on former Supreme Court judge B Sudershan Reddy for the 15th Vice President of India.

Who Elects The Vice President of India?

With 233 elected members of the Rajya Sabha (Presently 05 seats are vacant), 12 nominated members of the Upper House and 543 elected members of the Lok Sabha (Presently 01 seat is vacant), the Electoral College, currently, comprises a total of 788 members (Presently 782 members) of both Houses of Parliament.

The value of the vote of each Member of Parliament would be the same, i.e. 1 (one).

As per Article 66 of the Indian Constitution, the Vice President is elected by the system of proportional representation using a single transferable vote and voting by secret ballot.

