Watch: Scary Accident Recorded on Camera, Speeding Superbike Crashed Into Delivery Boy, Both Killed

A video is roaming on social media, showing a speeding Hayabusa superbike ramming into a Zomato delivery bike rider in Mysuru on July 6, 2025. The incident, recorded on camera, occurred in Karnataka and resulted in the death of both riders.

The speeding Hayabusa bike hits a Zomato delivery bike rider, riding along the roadside, and drives for several meters before it skids and crashes, as seen in the CCTV footage.

Watch The Video Here

मैसूर में तेज रफ्तार Hayabusa ने डिलीवरी बॉय की जान ले ली। Hayabusa वाले की भी जान गई 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/41P8QbYQJp — Govind Pratap Singh | GPS (@govindprataps12) July 8, 2025

As of result, the delivery boy was thrown off the bike and fell to the ground, away from his motorbike. The Zomato rider, who has been identified as Kartik, died on the spot.

Both the Hayabusa rider and Zomato Boy Died In The Accident

The footage, accessed by NDTV and widely shared on social media, shows the Hayabusa, ridden by Syed Saroon from the Chamarajanagar area of Karnataka. After the collision, the superbike rider lost control and skidded several meters, crashing and bursting into flames due to a suspected petrol leak.

The Hayabusa rider was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Senior police officials visited the site of the accident and inspected the spot. A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter. More details are awaited.

An FIR has been registered at the NR Traffic Police Station, and further investigation is going on.