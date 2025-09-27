LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Karur news Actor Vijay karur Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Pawan Kalyan kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Karur news Actor Vijay karur Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Pawan Kalyan kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Karur news Actor Vijay karur Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Pawan Kalyan kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Karur news Actor Vijay karur Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Pawan Kalyan kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Karur news Actor Vijay karur Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Pawan Kalyan kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Karur news Actor Vijay karur Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Pawan Kalyan kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Karur news Actor Vijay karur Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Pawan Kalyan kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Karur news Actor Vijay karur Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Pawan Kalyan kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School
LIVE TV
Home > India > WATCH: Viral Video Captures Chaotic Scenes Moments Before Deadly Stampede At Vijay’s Rally In Karur

WATCH: Viral Video Captures Chaotic Scenes Moments Before Deadly Stampede At Vijay’s Rally In Karur

According to eyewitness accounts and videos from the event, a massive crowd had gathered to listen to Vijay. The venue was packed tightly, with many struggling to breathe in the suffocating atmosphere.

Tense Moments Before Stampede At Vijay's Rally (Screengrab from PTI)
Tense Moments Before Stampede At Vijay's Rally (Screengrab from PTI)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: September 27, 2025 22:56:56 IST

At least 36 people lost their lives and several others were injured in a tragic stampede at Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay’s mega rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, on Saturday.

According to eyewitness accounts and videos from the event, a massive crowd had gathered to listen to Vijay. The venue was packed tightly, with many struggling to breathe in the suffocating atmosphere. As the crowd swelled and became uncontrollable, panic set in. Several people, including party workers and children, fainted and fell to the ground.

Reports suggest that Vijay himself noticed the distress and paused his speech to distribute water bottles to those in the crowd. He also called for ambulances as news of suffocation spread. Despite these efforts, the situation quickly worsened. Ambulances struggled to move through the congested roads, delaying medical help for the fainted victims. Those rescued were rushed to nearby hospitals, and some are still said to be in critical condition.

Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed deep concern over the tragedy and immediately directed officials to provide urgent medical aid and strengthen security measures. In a post on social media platform X, Stalin wrote, “The news coming from Karur is worrying. I have called former Minister V Senthilbalaji and Minister Subramanian Ma, and the District Collector to provide immediate treatment to the civilians who have fainted due to the crowd and have been admitted to the hospital. I have also ordered the Minister from the nearby Trichy district, Anbil Mahesh, to provide necessary assistance on a war footing. I have also spoken to the ADGP there to take steps to improve the situation as soon as possible. I request the public to cooperate with the doctors and the police.”

The tragic incident has sparked discussions about safety measures at political gatherings, with many calling for better crowd management and emergency response systems. For now, families of the victims and those injured are awaiting relief and support as Tamil Nadu comes to terms with this devastating loss.

ALSO READ: Karur TVK Rally Stampede: PM Modi Expresses Condolences Over Loss Of Lives, Says ‘Deeply Saddening’

Tags: karurKarur stampedetamil naduVijay rally

RELATED News

Karur Stampede: Will Vijay’s Political Image Tarnish Ahead Of Tamil Nadu 2026 Elections?
"Deeply saddened": Rahul Gandhi urges Congress workers to support relief, rescue efforts in Karur stampede
Mumbai Airport Police Trace And Return Journalist’s Lost Bracelet
Karur TVK Rally Stampede: PM Modi Expresses Condolences Over Loss Of Lives, Says ‘Deeply Saddening’
PM Modi expresses condolences over loss of lives in Karur stampede

LATEST NEWS

"My heart trembles": Kamal Haasan expresses condolences over Karur stampede deaths
India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final Today: Check Squad, Match Time, Tickets, Pitch Report And Live Streaming Detail
Kiara Advani flaunts her "mama" embedded necklace
Rasayanam Launches Innovative Wellness Solutions in 2025
Motul Grand Prix: Pecco denies Mir in epic Motegi pole battle
Study finds what happens to your body when you eat too many ultra-processed foods
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final: Is Hardik Pandya Fit Enough For The Clash?
Moscow "open to negotiations" to end Ukraine war: Lavrov tells UNGA
Saina Nehwal Inspires With Her Journey, Tries Pickleball And Shares Excitement For India–Pakistan Clash
Dulquer Salmaan announces Lokah sequel, Tovino Thomas to play lead
WATCH: Viral Video Captures Chaotic Scenes Moments Before Deadly Stampede At Vijay’s Rally In Karur

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

WATCH: Viral Video Captures Chaotic Scenes Moments Before Deadly Stampede At Vijay’s Rally In Karur

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

WATCH: Viral Video Captures Chaotic Scenes Moments Before Deadly Stampede At Vijay’s Rally In Karur
WATCH: Viral Video Captures Chaotic Scenes Moments Before Deadly Stampede At Vijay’s Rally In Karur
WATCH: Viral Video Captures Chaotic Scenes Moments Before Deadly Stampede At Vijay’s Rally In Karur
WATCH: Viral Video Captures Chaotic Scenes Moments Before Deadly Stampede At Vijay’s Rally In Karur

QUICK LINKS