WATCH: Viral Video Captures Chaotic Scenes Moments Before Deadly Stampede At Vijay’s Rally In Karur

At least 36 people lost their lives and several others were injured in a tragic stampede at Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay’s mega rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, on Saturday.

According to eyewitness accounts and videos from the event, a massive crowd had gathered to listen to Vijay. The venue was packed tightly, with many struggling to breathe in the suffocating atmosphere. As the crowd swelled and became uncontrollable, panic set in. Several people, including party workers and children, fainted and fell to the ground.

VIDEO | TVK leader Vijay pauses speech in Karur, distributes water to people, arranges for ambulance for those in the crowd feeling suffocated. (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/uCBNuilCBZ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 27, 2025

Reports suggest that Vijay himself noticed the distress and paused his speech to distribute water bottles to those in the crowd. He also called for ambulances as news of suffocation spread. Despite these efforts, the situation quickly worsened. Ambulances struggled to move through the congested roads, delaying medical help for the fainted victims. Those rescued were rushed to nearby hospitals, and some are still said to be in critical condition.

Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed deep concern over the tragedy and immediately directed officials to provide urgent medical aid and strengthen security measures. In a post on social media platform X, Stalin wrote, “The news coming from Karur is worrying. I have called former Minister V Senthilbalaji and Minister Subramanian Ma, and the District Collector to provide immediate treatment to the civilians who have fainted due to the crowd and have been admitted to the hospital. I have also ordered the Minister from the nearby Trichy district, Anbil Mahesh, to provide necessary assistance on a war footing. I have also spoken to the ADGP there to take steps to improve the situation as soon as possible. I request the public to cooperate with the doctors and the police.”

The tragic incident has sparked discussions about safety measures at political gatherings, with many calling for better crowd management and emergency response systems. For now, families of the victims and those injured are awaiting relief and support as Tamil Nadu comes to terms with this devastating loss.

