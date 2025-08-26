‘We Count on India’: Zelenskyy Responds to PM Modi’s Independence Day Greetings

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his Independence Day greetings and highlighted that India’s voice could play a key role in shaping a path to peace on Tuesday.

Taking his official X handle, Zelenskyy posted, “Thank you, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for the warm greetings on Ukraine’s Independence Day. We appreciate India’s dedication to peace and dialogue”.

Stressing the urgency of ending the war with Russia, the Ukrainian President added, “We count on India’s contribution. Every decision that strengthens diplomacy leads to better security not only in Europe, but also in the Indo-Pacific and beyond.”

Modi Reaffirms India’s Stand on Dialogue

PM Modi, in a letter shared by Zelenskyy, recalled his visit to Kyiv in August last year and highlighted progress in bilateral ties. “India has always stood on the side of peace… committed to supporting sincere efforts seeking an early, abiding and peaceful resolution of the conflict,” the Prime Minister said. He further conveyed his wishes for Zelenskyy’s health and Ukraine’s prosperity.

The exchange comes as Ukraine’s Ambassador to India Oleksandr Polishchuk confirmed plans for a visit by President Zelenskyy, with both sides working to finalise dates following an invitation from Modi. He described India as a “significant partner” in peace negotiations given its close ties with Moscow, and urged New Delhi to take a greater role in facilitating dialogue with Russia.

