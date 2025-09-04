LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office
LIVE TV
Home > India > What Is Imli Called In English ? Discover Its Uses And Health Benefits

What Is Imli Called In English ? Discover Its Uses And Health Benefits

Imli is called Tamarind in English. This tangy fruit is widely used in chutneys, curries, drinks, and global cuisines. Tamarind is not only a flavor enhancer but also a source of health benefits, including better digestion, improved immunity, and heart health support. Its versatility in cooking and traditional remedies makes it an essential ingredient worldwide.

What Is Imli Called In English ? Discover Its Uses And Health Benefits

Published By: Akriti Kaul
Published: September 4, 2025 21:09:05 IST

Imli is a staple ingredient in many Indian households, known for its tangy and slightly sweet flavor. It is commonly used in chutneys, curries, candies, and cooling summer drinks. But many people wonder, “What is imli called in English?” The English name for imli is Tamarind. This tropical fruit is not only valued for its unique taste but also for its impressive health benefits and versatility in cooking. Let’s explore more about tamarind, its uses, and why it is such an essential part of global cuisines.

What is Tamarind (Imli)?

Tamarind comes from the tamarind tree, a tropical tree native to Africa but widely cultivated in India and other parts of Asia. It grows in brown, pod-like shells that contain a sticky, tangy pulp. The pulp is what we call imli in Hindi. Tamarind has a naturally sour a hint of sweetness, making it perfect for adding depth to both savory and sweet dishes.

Culinary Uses Of Imli

Imli, or tamarind, is a highly versatile ingredient used in a variety of ways:

  • Chutneys and Sauces- Tamarind chutney is a must-have in Indian street food like samosas and chaat.
  • Curries and Gravies- It adds a tangy punch to South Indian dishes like sambar and rasam. 
  • Beverages- Tamarind juice is a refreshing summer drink with a sweet and sour twist.
  • Global Cuisine- It’s also used in Thai, Mexican, and Caribbean cooking, especially in sauces and marinades.
  • Candies and Snacks- Tamarind candies are popular for their tangy-sweet taste.

Health Benefits Of Tamarind

Apart from its delicious tangy taste, tamarind is loaded with nutrients that offer numerous health benefits. It is rich in antioxidants, which help fight free radicals in the body and reduce inflammation. Tamarind also aids digestion due to its natural laxative properties, making it a great remedy for digestive issues. Packed with Vitamin C and essential nutrients, it helps boost immunity and protect the body against infections. Additionally, tamarind may assist in weight management by controlling appetite and promoting fat metabolism. Its potassium and fiber content also contribute to better heart health by supporting healthy blood pressure levels.

Tamarind In Everyday Life

In addition to cooking, tamarind is used in traditional remedies and skincare. Its pulp is sometimes applied to the skin to treat acne or improve complexion, while tamarind water is consumed to cool the body during summer.

Conclusion

Imli, known as tamarind in English, is more than just a flavorful ingredient. It’s a global culinary favorite and a natural remedy packed with health benefits. From street food chutneys to international gourmet dishes, tamarind’s versatility makes it a must have in every kitchen. Incorporating tamarind into your diet can enhance both the taste and nutritional value of your meals.

Tags: imlisaucestamarind

RELATED News

BRUTAL Video! Junior Brutally Thrashed By Group Of Boys In Hostel, FIR Registered
Gujarat: CM Bhupendra Patel thanks PM Modi for major tax reductions on goods and services benefiting citizens
Himachal Pradesh floods: Beas River damages Kullu's Tibetan Colony security wall, threatens nearby areas
Woman Abducted, Gangraped at Gunpoint Near Bihar Railway Station; Two Held
Fresh Earthquake of Magnitude 5.8 Jolts Afghanistan; Tremors Felt in Delhi-NCR, J&K

LATEST NEWS

Prince Harry’s U.S. Residency Sparks Controversy – Here’s Why!
Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty attend screening of 'The Bengal Files'
Singapore wants to invest in MRO facilities in Indian civil aviation: MEA
Hong Kong Court issues arrest warrant for mainland Chinese man over alleged fake talent visa credentials
Kartik Aaryan announces wrap of 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri'
Bigg Boss 19: ‘Insaan Ko Chance Dete Dete….’: Actress Neelam Giri Talks About Her Relationship Status
Fresh Earthquake of Magnitude 5.8 Jolts Afghanistan; Tremors Felt in Delhi-NCR, J&K
Donald Trump Slammed With Explosive Lawsuit Over D.C. ‘Military Occupation’ – Who Sued Him?
Horoscope Today, September 05, 2025: This Zodiac Sign Focus On Adventurous Energy High
Pope Leo XIV Calls Out Gaza Offensive in Tense Meeting With Israel President Isaac Herzog – Shocking Information Revealed!
What Is Imli Called In English ? Discover Its Uses And Health Benefits

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

What Is Imli Called In English ? Discover Its Uses And Health Benefits

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

What Is Imli Called In English ? Discover Its Uses And Health Benefits
What Is Imli Called In English ? Discover Its Uses And Health Benefits
What Is Imli Called In English ? Discover Its Uses And Health Benefits
What Is Imli Called In English ? Discover Its Uses And Health Benefits

QUICK LINKS