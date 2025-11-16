LIVE TV
Home > India > 'Whatever I Had To Say…': Rohini Acharya Stands Firm On Exit From Politics, Says Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi Stood By Her

A day after a public breakdown inside the Yadav family, she said she has already shared her side of the story and has 'not lied about anything.'

Rohini Acharya. (Image: X)
Rohini Acharya. (Image: X)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: November 16, 2025 19:47:53 IST

Rohini Acharya, daughter of Lalu Prasad Yadav, on Sunday firmly repeated that she stands by her decision to step away from her brother and from politics. A day after a public breakdown inside the Yadav family, she said she has already shared her side of the story and has “not lied about anything”.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Rohini said that everything she wanted to say was already posted on her social media accounts. She asked the media to question her brother Tejashwi Yadav and his close aides Sanjay Yadav, and Rameez, whom she has accused of sidelining and humiliating her. She did not repeat the allegations but made clear that she still stands by them.

Rohini said the last 24 hours had been deeply painful for her parents and sisters. She described how her family broke down in tears after her emotional posts. “My parents and my sisters were crying for me yesterday. My father has always stood by me. I am blessed to have parents like them,” she said. She also remarked that in a family, “only brothers should be making sacrifices”, before adding that she has now “disowned” her brother. “My parents and sisters are with me,” she said.

The former RJD leader also shared that she is leaving Delhi and will stay with her in-laws in Mumbai for now. “My mother-in-law is extremely worried after all this and has called me back. I am going to my mother-in-law,” she said, signalling that she does not plan to remain in Patna or Delhi in the near future.

Her comments came after a dramatic Saturday, when she publicly accused Tejashwi Yadav’s close aides of coercing her and pushing her out. The tension escalated further after her elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav issued a strong response, calling the insults against Rohini “unbearable” and warning “traitors” of consequences.

First published on: Nov 16, 2025 7:47 PM IST
QUICK LINKS