Who Is António Costa? European Council President and Republic Day 2026 Chief Guest Strengthening India–EU Ties

António Costa’s Presence As Chief Guest Underscores Growing India–EU Strategic Ties

The Republic Day 2026 celebrations in India will gain diplomatic significance through António Costa’s attendance, as he arrives as more than just another foreign dignitary. Costa, a Portuguese lawyer, currently holds the position of President of the European Council, one of the European Union’s most powerful leadership roles. He took office on December 1, 2024, succeeding Charles Michel, and now plays a central role in steering the EU’s political direction at a time of global uncertainty.

The Republic Day celebration will feature Costa as the Chief Guest, walking along Kartavya Path, underscoring the importance of India–EU relations. His presence at the event goes beyond official protocol, reflecting high-level European interest in India while highlighting New Delhi’s growing influence on the international stage. By hosting the EU’s top political coordinator at its most significant national event, India reinforces its status as a major global power, with Republic Day 2026 showcasing democratic values, international cooperation, and forward-looking diplomacy.