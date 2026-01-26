LIVE TV
Who Is António Costa? European Council President and Republic Day 2026 Chief Guest Strengthening India–EU Ties

António Costa, European Council President and Republic Day 2026 Chief Guest, highlights growing India–EU ties, co-chairs India–EU Summit, and represents historic Indian heritage in top EU leadership role.

Who Is António Costa? European Council President and Republic Day 2026 Chief Guest Strengthening India–EU Ties (Pic: Socials)
Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: January 26, 2026 12:48:42 IST

António Costa’s Presence As Chief Guest Underscores Growing India–EU Strategic Ties

The Republic Day 2026 celebrations in India will gain diplomatic significance through António Costa’s attendance, as he arrives as more than just another foreign dignitary. Costa, a Portuguese lawyer, currently holds the position of President of the European Council, one of the European Union’s most powerful leadership roles. He took office on December 1, 2024, succeeding Charles Michel, and now plays a central role in steering the EU’s political direction at a time of global uncertainty.

The Republic Day celebration will feature Costa as the Chief Guest, walking along Kartavya Path, underscoring the importance of India–EU relations. His presence at the event goes beyond official protocol, reflecting high-level European interest in India while highlighting New Delhi’s growing influence on the international stage. By hosting the EU’s top political coordinator at its most significant national event, India reinforces its status as a major global power, with Republic Day 2026 showcasing democratic values, international cooperation, and forward-looking diplomacy.

Current Role in the European Union – António Costa

  • Elected President of the European Council by EU leaders on June 27, 2024.

  • Chairs high-level summits of EU member states.

  • Helps set the European Union’s overall strategic priorities.

  • First year in office focused on:

    • Strengthening EU unity.

    • Sustaining support for Ukraine.

    • Managing complex transatlantic relations.

    • Advancing strategic partnerships beyond Europe.

António Costa: From Lisbon To The EU And A Historic Link With India

The Portuguese lawyer who became a political leader through his charismatic personality served as Prime Minister of Portugal from 2015 to 2024. He led three consecutive governments focused on restoring the economy, implementing social reforms, and establishing political stability. He resigned in November 2023 due to a corruption investigation involving his chief of staff, though no charges were brought against him, and served as interim leader until April 2024. From 2007 to 2015, he served as Mayor of Lisbon, modernizing the city. His work as Minister of Justice, Minister of Internal Administration, and Vice-President of the European Parliament brought him to key positions before becoming Prime Minister.

Costa was born on July 17, 1961, in Lisbon. His father, writer Orlando da Costa, gives him Indian (Goan) heritage. He holds an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card. His selection as the first person of Indian descent to lead a major EU institution represents a historic diplomatic bridge between India and Europe.

India Visit and Republic Day 2026 Spotlight

  • As of January 2026, António Costa is in the global spotlight as one of the Chief Guests for India’s 77th Republic Day celebrations, alongside European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

  • Costa is on a state visit to India from January 25 to 27, 2026.

  • During the visit, he is also co-chairing the 16th India–EU Summit.

  • The visit underscores growing strategic, economic, and political ties between India and the European Union.

  • Key focus includes efforts to finalise a long-pending India–EU free trade agreement.

First published on: Jan 26, 2026 12:42 PM IST
