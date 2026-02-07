LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
aasha cheetha bcci India US trade deal BCB donald trump AI visuals Mumbai mayor Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip aasha cheetha bcci India US trade deal BCB donald trump AI visuals Mumbai mayor Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip aasha cheetha bcci India US trade deal BCB donald trump AI visuals Mumbai mayor Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip aasha cheetha bcci India US trade deal BCB donald trump AI visuals Mumbai mayor Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
aasha cheetha bcci India US trade deal BCB donald trump AI visuals Mumbai mayor Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip aasha cheetha bcci India US trade deal BCB donald trump AI visuals Mumbai mayor Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip aasha cheetha bcci India US trade deal BCB donald trump AI visuals Mumbai mayor Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip aasha cheetha bcci India US trade deal BCB donald trump AI visuals Mumbai mayor Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip
LIVE TV
Home > India > Who Is Pepita Seth? British-Born Padma Shri Winner Ditches UK, Becomes Indian Citizen After 50 Years In Kerala – Here’s Why She Chose God’s Own Country

Who Is Pepita Seth? British-Born Padma Shri Winner Ditches UK, Becomes Indian Citizen After 50 Years In Kerala – Here’s Why She Chose God’s Own Country

British-born photographer and writer Pepita Seth, a Padma Shri awardee, has officially become an Indian citizen after spending over five decades in Kerala. Seth was granted citizenship through naturalisation after applying in 2024.

Padma Shri awardee Pepita Seth, who has lived in Kerala for 50 years, has officially acquired Indian citizenship through naturalisation. Photo: X.
Padma Shri awardee Pepita Seth, who has lived in Kerala for 50 years, has officially acquired Indian citizenship through naturalisation. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: February 7, 2026 16:22:10 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Pepita Seth? British-Born Padma Shri Winner Ditches UK, Becomes Indian Citizen After 50 Years In Kerala – Here’s Why She Chose God’s Own Country

British-born photographer and writer Pepita Seth, a Padma Shri awardee, has officially acquired Indian citizenship after living in Kerala for more than five decades. Seth applied for Indian citizenship in 2024 and was granted citizenship through naturalisation.

Confirming the development to HT, District Collector Arjun Pandian said the certificate of citizenship was formally handed over to her on the day of the announcement.

“She has been staying here for over 50 years, and she applied for Indian citizenship in 2024. By citizenship acquired by naturalisation, we hand over the certificate today,” Pandian said.

You Might Be Interested In

What Padma Shri Pepita Seth Said About Getting Indian Citizenship

Expressing her happiness after receiving Indian citizenship, Seth described the moment as the realisation of a long-cherished dream.

“I am happy to be here and happy to have become an Indian citizen. My dream. Buddy,” she said in an interview.

Also Read: Sunil Thapa Passes Away At 68: Veteran Actor Dies in Kathmandu, Tributes Pour In For Mary Kom and Family Man Star

Who Is Pepita Seth?

Recalling her early life and journey to India, Seth shared that she was born and raised in the United Kingdom before developing an interest in travel that eventually brought her to India.

“My name is Pepita Seth. I was born and brought up in the UK. After some time, I got interested in travelling and I came to India,” she said.

Why Pepita Seth Chose Kerala

Seth initially visited Delhi and later travelled across several parts of the country, including Mumbai. However, it was Kerala that left a lasting impression on her.

“I liked Kerala,” she said, explaining that she was drawn to the state’s culture and its people.

Detailing her extensive travels within Kerala, Seth described how her engagement with local traditions gradually deepened.

“I travelled from Delhi to Bombay and then on to Kerala, North Kerala and then all over Kerala. Saw Kathakali like everybody coming here, went to see Theyyam, went to see other cultural activities, got to know people, saw Melams, saw Uttralikkavu, things like that and gradually got interested more and more and more in the Kerala culture and began taking photographs and began writing about it and I stayed in Thrissur because it was a very good focus point to travel to and from and now I came to this flat here and I have stayed here for 12 years or something,” she said.

Why Was Pepita Seth Awarded Padma Shri?

Over the years, Seth has extensively documented Kerala’s ritual art forms through photography and writing. She has authored books on Theyyam, also known as Kaliyattam,  a ritual dance tradition popular in north Kerala.

In recognition of her contributions to art and culture, Pepita Seth was awarded the Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian honour, in 2012.

Also Read: Who Is Dhruv Sharma? Forbes 30 Under 30 Lister And 32nd Avenue CEO Arrested For Allegedly Selling The Same Property To 25 Buyers

First published on: Feb 7, 2026 4:22 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Indian CitizenshipkeralaPadma ShriPepita Sethuk

RELATED News

Kuno National Park Sees Historic Moment as Namibian Cheetah Aasha Gives Birth to Five Cubs, India’s Total Count Rises to 35

‘Golden Letter Day’: How Will India-US Interim Trade Deal Benefit Indian Exporters And Farmers? Piyush Goyal Responds

50% To 18% Tariffs, Duty-Free Access, Protected Farms: How India Emerges Stronger In Landmark US Trade Deal

Who Is Ritu Tawde? BJP’s Picks For Mumbai Mayor Candidate, Shiv Sena Loses Grip After 25 Years

PoK Slips Out Of Pakistan’s Hands? US Shares New Map Showing Entire J&K, Aksai Chin As Part Of India, Asim Munir, Shehbaz Sharif Left Red-Faced

LATEST NEWS

‘Special Gesture With Love And Respect’: PM Modi Hails Growing India-Malaysia Relations After Unique ‘Car Ride’ Welcome On His First Foreign Visit Of 2026

Arijit Singh, Aamir Khan Face Serious Allegations Of Late-Night Illegal Entry At Government College In West Bengal’s Murshidabad, Principal ‘Forced’ To Delete Post As CCTV Footage Goes Viral

Consortium approaches CM Devendra Fadnavis to push for key School Education Reforms

Echoes of Heritage: A Spellbinding Sitar-Tabla Jugalbandi Illuminates the Naushad Academy of Hindustani Sangeet

Who Is Pepita Seth? British-Born Padma Shri Winner Ditches UK, Becomes Indian Citizen After 50 Years In Kerala – Here’s Why She Chose God’s Own Country

War Ending By June? Zelensky Says US Sets Deadline For Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal- Here’s What To Expect

Grenoble Horror: Masked Youths Throw Grenade Into Busy Beauty Salon In France, Six Including A 5-Year-Old Injured – Watch

Nightmare For Hong Kong Man Searching Porn Online, Finds His Private Hotel Video With Girlfriend On Internet

Mohsin Naqvi: Why PCB Chief Is Being Branded ‘Troublemaker-in-Chief’ Amid IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 Controversy

NIFT 2026 Exam: How to Download Admit Card, Shift Timings And Exam Day Guidelines

Who Is Pepita Seth? British-Born Padma Shri Winner Ditches UK, Becomes Indian Citizen After 50 Years In Kerala – Here’s Why She Chose God’s Own Country

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Pepita Seth? British-Born Padma Shri Winner Ditches UK, Becomes Indian Citizen After 50 Years In Kerala – Here’s Why She Chose God’s Own Country

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Pepita Seth? British-Born Padma Shri Winner Ditches UK, Becomes Indian Citizen After 50 Years In Kerala – Here’s Why She Chose God’s Own Country
Who Is Pepita Seth? British-Born Padma Shri Winner Ditches UK, Becomes Indian Citizen After 50 Years In Kerala – Here’s Why She Chose God’s Own Country
Who Is Pepita Seth? British-Born Padma Shri Winner Ditches UK, Becomes Indian Citizen After 50 Years In Kerala – Here’s Why She Chose God’s Own Country
Who Is Pepita Seth? British-Born Padma Shri Winner Ditches UK, Becomes Indian Citizen After 50 Years In Kerala – Here’s Why She Chose God’s Own Country

QUICK LINKS