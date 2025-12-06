LIVE TV
Who Is Pieter Elbers? Govt Plans To Get IndiGo CEO Removed After Flight Mess – Report

Who Is Pieter Elbers? Govt Plans To Get IndiGo CEO Removed After Flight Mess – Report

The government is weighing action against IndiGo after the airline’s mishandling of new flight duty rules triggered mass cancellations nationwide, according to reports. Reports say government is considering seeking the removal of CEO Pieter Elbers as part of a wider crackdown. The aviation ministry has also ordered IndiGo to clear all refunds by December 7 and warned of strict penalties for any delay.

Govt may seek IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers’ removal after flight chaos; orders all refunds by Dec 7, warns of strict action for delays. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: December 6, 2025 15:53:27 IST

Who Is Pieter Elbers? Govt Plans To Get IndiGo CEO Removed After Flight Mess – Report

The government is reportedly considering seeking the removal of IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers following the airline’s chaotic handling of recent flight duty rule changes, which caused mass cancellations and left thousands of passengers stranded across India, NDTV reported, citing sources.

An unprecedented crackdown on the budget carrier is being planned, with the Ministry of Civil Aviation summoning IndiGo officials for discussions on the crisis. NDTV also reported that a substantial penalty is under consideration against the airline, which commands nearly two-thirds of the domestic market.

 IndiGo Directed To Refund, Deadline Set 

The ministry has instructed IndiGo to complete refunds for all affected passengers by 8:00 PM on Sunday, 7 December 2025. The directive also prohibits the airline from charging rescheduling fees for impacted travelers.

“The Ministry has mandated that the refund process for all cancelled or disrupted flights must be fully completed by 8:00 PM on Sunday, 7 December 2025. Airlines have also been instructed not to levy any rescheduling charges for passengers whose travel plans were affected by cancellations,” the ministry stated. “Any delay or non-compliance in refund processing will invite immediate regulatory action.”

The order comes after several days of operational disruptions that have affected India’s largest airline, highlighting systemic challenges in implementing new flight duty regulations.

Who is IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers?

Pieter Elbers, CEO of IndiGo since September 2022, is a seasoned airline executive with more than 30 years of experience in the aviation sector. According to IndiGo’s official website, he is driving the airline’s next phase with the mission of “Giving wings to the nation”, aiming to connect people and aspirations while expanding the airline’s operational reach.

Before joining IndiGo, Elbers spent his entire career at KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, rising through the ranks from Manager of Aircraft Loading in 1992 to Chief Operating Officer in 2011, and ultimately President & CEO in 2014. He also served as an executive in the Air France-KLM Group. His leadership experience spans multiple countries, including The Netherlands, Japan, Greece, and Italy.

Elbers holds a bachelor’s degree in Logistics Management and a master’s degree in Business Economics, and has completed executive programs at IMD, Lausanne and Columbia University, New York. He currently serves on the IATA Board of Governors and has been elected as its Chair since June 2024.

First published on: Dec 6, 2025 3:53 PM IST
Who Is Pieter Elbers? Govt Plans To Get IndiGo CEO Removed After Flight Mess – Report

