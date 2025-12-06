IndiGo Refunds: When Will You Get Your Money? Govt Sets Deadline, Warns Action

Indigo: The Ministry of Civil Aviation has directed IndiGo to clear all pending passenger refunds linked to cancelled and disrupted flights by 8 PM on Sunday, December 7. The airline has also been barred from charging rescheduling fees for passengers affected by recent cancellations.

Officials stressed that any delay, partial settlement, or deviation from these orders will invite immediate regulatory action.

Refund Cells, No Rescheduling Fee

IndiGo has reportedly cancelled more than 200 flights from Delhi and Mumbai since Saturday, following temporary relaxations linked to the second phase of court-mandated duty and rest rules for cockpit crew.

To fast-track settlement, the airline must now set up dedicated passenger support and refund facilitation cells. These teams are expected to contact customers directly, process refunds on priority, and arrange alternate travel without repeated follow-ups.

The existing automatic refund mechanism will continue until operations stabilise.

Baggage To Be Delivered Within 48 Hours

Responding to widespread baggage complaints, the Ministry has also ordered IndiGo to trace and return all misplaced bags within 48 hours. Airlines have been asked to share clear tracking details, maintain regular communication, and compensate passengers where rules apply. Baggage must reach the passenger’s home or chosen address within the set window.

‘Zero-Inconvenience’ Policy

The government reiterated that aviation authorities are operating on a zero-inconvenience approach, with priority support for senior citizens, persons with disabilities, students, medical travellers, and urgent-travel passengers.

Continuous coordination is underway between airlines, airport operators, and security agencies as the ministry monitors operational recovery. Authorities added that they will step in wherever required to ensure full normalisation and protect passenger rights during the ongoing disruption.

