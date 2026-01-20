LIVE TV
Home > India > Who Is Ranya Rao? Karnataka DGP K Ramachandra Rao's Stepdaughter And Gold Smuggling Accused In Spotlight As Viral 'Obscene' Video Stir Fresh Controversy

Who Is Ranya Rao? Karnataka DGP K Ramachandra Rao's Stepdaughter And Gold Smuggling Accused In Spotlight As Viral 'Obscene' Video Stir Fresh Controversy

An intriguing incident has unfolded around the senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer K. Ramachandra Rao, who has been suspended recently after a viral video purportedly depicting him in a compromising position circulated, whereas his step-daughter Ranya Rao is still in the news for her supposed connection with a gold smuggling racket. This has led to the forming of inquiries and drawing of public and political attention to the matter widespread.

(Image Credit: X)
(Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: January 20, 2026 10:14:26 IST

Who Is Ranya Rao? Karnataka DGP K Ramachandra Rao's Stepdaughter And Gold Smuggling Accused In Spotlight As Viral 'Obscene' Video Stir Fresh Controversy

K Ramachandra Rao, a top ranking IPS officer leading the Karnataka Police (Civil Rights Enforcement) department, has once again come under the public eye as a video that allegedly depicts him in a compromising position with a woman has gone viral across the web and social media. The brief video that appears to capture him with women in his office while donning a police uniform quickly attracted a barrage of disapproval from both state officials and the populace. Rao has rejected the accusations and declared the video ‘false and fabricated’, stressing that he is not aware of any circumstances related to the making and dissemination of the clip, which could be a move to ruin his image.

Who Is Ranya Rao? Karnataka DGP K Ramachandra Rao’s Stepdaughter 

The scandal has led to the taking of a formal inquiry and disciplinary measures by the senior state officials, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who have reiterated that ‘no one is above the law’. K Ramachandra Rao has been placed on suspension lately. Rao has once again attracted attention due to his past relationship with a high profile case, that of his stepdaughter, Harshavardhini Ranya, popularly known as Ranya Rao. Ranya Rao was detained by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) as a part of the investigation into a gold smuggling scandal involving the alleged illegal import of more than ₹12 crores worth of gold from Dubai to India. The media significantly focused on the case, especially because of her several unexplained visits to Dubai and the speculation around the usage of VIP privileges at the airports that may have facilitated her bypassing scrutiny. Currently, Ranya Rao is in custody in Bengaluru Central Jail concerning the same case, and she has refused to acknowledge any involvement of her father in the smuggling accusations.

Karnataka DGP K Ramachandra Rao Suspended Over Viral ‘Obscene’ Video

The recent video scandal has brought about a louder demand for political leaders, civil society groups, and opposition figures to be accountable and to operate with transparency. Legislators and opponents maintain that the so called conduct is ‘not suitable for a government servant’, at the same time, the government’s action to suspend Rao during the inquiry shows that they take the matter very seriously. Apart from the fact that Rao’s defense team has challenged the authenticity of the leaked video, the authorities have been conducting investigations into both the videotape and the administrator’s behavior of the high ranking police officer. The events that are taking place point to higher ethical concerns regarding the public office and the role of digital media in determining reputations and the easing or intensifying of political pressure.

Also Read: Karnataka DGP Sleazy Video: K Ramachandra Rao Suspended After Shocking Viral Clips, CM Orders Probe – All About The Senior IPS Officer

First published on: Jan 20, 2026 10:14 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: dgp ramachandra rao video karnataka dgp scandal ramachandra rao Ranya Rao Ranya Rao father who is Ranya Rao

Who Is Ranya Rao? Karnataka DGP K Ramachandra Rao's Stepdaughter And Gold Smuggling Accused In Spotlight As Viral 'Obscene' Video Stir Fresh Controversy

Who Is Ranya Rao? Karnataka DGP K Ramachandra Rao's Stepdaughter And Gold Smuggling Accused In Spotlight As Viral 'Obscene' Video Stir Fresh Controversy

Who Is Ranya Rao? Karnataka DGP K Ramachandra Rao's Stepdaughter And Gold Smuggling Accused In Spotlight As Viral 'Obscene' Video Stir Fresh Controversy
Who Is Ranya Rao? Karnataka DGP K Ramachandra Rao's Stepdaughter And Gold Smuggling Accused In Spotlight As Viral 'Obscene' Video Stir Fresh Controversy
Who Is Ranya Rao? Karnataka DGP K Ramachandra Rao's Stepdaughter And Gold Smuggling Accused In Spotlight As Viral 'Obscene' Video Stir Fresh Controversy
Who Is Ranya Rao? Karnataka DGP K Ramachandra Rao's Stepdaughter And Gold Smuggling Accused In Spotlight As Viral 'Obscene' Video Stir Fresh Controversy

