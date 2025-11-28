LIVE TV
Home > India > Who Is S Periyakaruppan? Udhayanidhi Stalin's Birthday Bash Triggers Political Storm In Tamil Nadu After Minister Spotted Enjoying Vulgar Dance, Watch!

Who Is S Periyakaruppan? Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Birthday Bash Triggers Political Storm In Tamil Nadu After Minister Spotted Enjoying Vulgar Dance, Watch!

A viral video from Udhayanidhi Stalin’s birthday bash shows Minister S Periyakaruppan applauding dancers in revealing outfits, sparking political outrage. BJP and AIADMK slammed the minister, calling it disgraceful and raising concerns about his past behaviour.

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: November 28, 2025 14:45:23 IST

Tamil Nadu Minister S Periyakaruppan landed in hot water after a video from Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s birthday bash started making the rounds online. In the clip, he’s sitting front and center with other DMK members, watching and clapping as young girls in revealing outfits dance on stage.

Tamil Nadu Minister Periyakaruppan Sparks Outrage

The video quickly blew up on social media. Some people say you can see Periyakaruppan signaling the dancers to step down from the stage, while others think he’s actually urging them to get even closer. Either way, it didn’t take long for critics to pounce.

The Tamil Nadu BJP slammed the incident, calling it “a grave disgrace.” They asked how women could trust leaders “who summon women in semi-nude attire, make them dance close to them, and applaud in enjoyment.” Their sharp statement only cranked up the outrage.

Who is S. Periyakaruppan? 

S. Periyakaruppan is a politician from Tamil Nadu, India, and a member of the DMK party who has served as the Minister for Cooperation in the state government. He is also a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) for the Sivaganga constituency. 

Party Video Prompts Fierce Opposition Attacks

AIADMK leaders jumped in too. Pasupathy Senthil, one of the party’s voices, said, “It seems you are unaware of ‘big Karuppan’s’ past. Thankfully, this happened in daylight. Otherwise, one shudders to imagine what could have unfolded.” He hinted at deeper worries about the minister’s behaviour.

Online, people didn’t hold back. Angry posts and hashtags popped up everywhere. Idumbavanam Karthik asked, “Is this the DMK’s feminism, their dignity? Isn’t this shameful?” Another user just called them “filthy scoundrels,” saying, “Is this Tamil culture for them?”

It didn’t stop there. Old videos started resurfacing, supposedly showing the minister in other questionable situations, making the backlash even worse. Comments like “Dirty douchebags. Is this Tamil culture according to them?” kept pouring in.

A lot of people argued that just having such a performance crossed the line, and seeing a minister cheering it on made things worse. Many accused Periyakaruppan of actually inviting the dancers to come closer during the show, which raised even more eyebrows.

The DMK hasn’t put out an official response yet. But critics are demanding answers why was this show part of the birthday celebration in the first place?

They want the party to explain why a minister was front and center, applauding a performance now slammed as obscene. For now, the questions and the controversy just keep growing.

First published on: Nov 28, 2025 2:40 PM IST
