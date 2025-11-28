LIVE TV
Home > India > Who Is Bandhu Man Singh? Delhi Police Arrests Key Conspirator In Kapil Sharma's Canada Cafe Shooting Case

Delhi Police arrested gangster Bandhu Man Singh, a close associate of Goldy Dhillon, for his role in the shootings at Kapil Sharma’s cafe in Canada. Singh supplied weapons and vehicles used in the attacks and attempted to rebuild the gang network in India.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: November 28, 2025 11:38:43 IST

In the latest development, Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested Bandhu Man Singh, a key associate of gangster Goldy Dhillon, from Ludhiana. Singh played a crucial role in supplying weapons and vehicles used in the shootings at Kapil Sharma’s cafe in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada.

Police recovered a Chinese pistol and cartridges from his possession. Singh had fled Canada following multiple shooting incidents and criminal cases filed against him. After returning to India, he attempted to rebuild Dhillon’s gang network and procure sophisticated weapons for future attacks. Singh’s arrest marks a significant step in the investigation of the cross-border criminal activity targeting Kapil Sharma’s business.

Background of the Kapil Sharma Cafe Attacks

Kapil Sharma’s cafe, Kap’s Cafe, opened in Surrey in July, faced three separate shooting incidents in 2023. The first attack occurred on July 10, followed by assaults on August 7 and October 16.

No casualties were reported during these incidents. Goldy Dhillon, a known gangster in Canada, claimed responsibility for the attacks in a social media video. Authorities believe Singh supplied the guns and arranged logistics for the shooters. The vehicle used in the latest attack also belonged to Singh. Officials say Singh played a central role in coordinating the operations from Canada and attempted to continue similar activities upon returning to India.

Kapil Sharma’s Response to the Threats

Kapil Sharma said he did not fear the attacks on his cafe. At a press conference, he explained that the Canadian authorities escalated the case to the federal government, prompting discussions in the Canadian Parliament. Kapil added that every attack unintentionally drew more attention and business to the cafe.

He expressed gratitude for the support from the entertainment industry and law enforcement. According to him, the attacks highlighted gaps in local security and encouraged improvements. Kapil also noted that the coverage increased public awareness about such threats, helping authorities strengthen the law and order measures in the region.

Delhi Police confirmed that Bandhu Man Singh will face charges for his involvement in the attacks on Kapil Sharma’s cafe. Officials are investigating his connections with Goldy Dhillon and other gang members operating in India and Canada. Authorities are also tracking the weapons and vehicles used in the incidents. The police aim to dismantle the cross-border network supplying arms for criminal activity.

Singh’s arrest is expected to help identify other gang members and prevent future attacks. Delhi Police continue to work closely with Canadian authorities to ensure a coordinated investigation and safeguard the safety of individuals associated with the case.

First published on: Nov 28, 2025 11:38 AM IST
