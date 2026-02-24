Who Is Uday Bhanu Chib? Youth Congress Chief Arrested Over ‘Shirtless’ Protest At AI Summit

Uday Bhanu Chib: Delhi Police have arrested Uday Bhanu Chib, national president of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC), in connection with last week’s “shirtless protest” at the AI Impact Summit in the national capital. The action comes a day after police confirmed the fifth arrest in the case, identifying the accused as Jitendra Yadav, who was held from Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh.

Protest At AI Summit Sparks Arrests

The incident took place on February 20 at Bharat Mandapam during the AI Impact Summit, an event attended by international dignitaries.

According to police, several IYC workers entered the venue and staged a protest inside the exhibition hall. The demonstrators removed their shirts and displayed slogans criticising the Centre over the India-US trade deal. Security personnel later escorted them out of the premises.

Delhi Police have registered a case and are continuing their investigation into the alleged breach and disruption at the high-profile event.

Who Is Uday Bhanu Chib?

Uday Bhanu Chib is the National President of the Indian Youth Congress, the youth wing of the Indian National Congress. He has been actively involved in organizational campaigns and political mobilisations led by the party’s youth cadre across states. Chib has frequently represented the IYC on issues related to unemployment, governance and Centre-state relations.

IYC Defends Protest, Calls It ‘Peaceful’

The protest drew sharp criticism from political opponents, who termed it inappropriate at an international summit. However, the IYC defended its actions. IYC National General Secretary Shesh Narayan Ojha said the demonstration was peaceful and accused the Centre of branding dissent as “anti-India”.

“Opposing the government is not ‘anti-India’ and is our right,” Ojha said, adding that the protest was aimed at highlighting concerns over the India-US trade deal.

