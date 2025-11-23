Who Is Wing Commander Afshan? Wife Of The Pilot Who Died During Dubai Air Show Breaks Down In Uniform During Husband’s Last Rites, Watch Heartbreaking Video!

An air display at the air show in Dubai on Friday evening, November 21, saw the Indian air force fighter jet, Tejas, crash. A video of the crash, which depicted the fighter jet flying down the skies and blow-out bursting into a fireball was all over the Internet.

Regrettably, Wing Commander Namansh Syal died in the tragic accident.

Tearful Salute Moves Nation

As the investigation of the unfortunate crash is ongoing, it is notable that the pilot, without having even thought about his life, tried to manoeuvre the plane to avoid hitting a non-military territory.

In Himachal Pradesh, Wing Commander Afshan was in a solemn silence when she saluted his husband, Wing Commander Namansh Syal, during the final rites. Wearing her uniform, she struggled to contain her tears whilst giving her final farewells as a tribute to the memory of her husband wherein she had the honour and discipline both of them were officers in the Indian air force.

But she was finally overcome by the moment. When she sobbed in uniform, the scene touched everybody there and registered the deep personal loss behind the national salute.

Her emotional tribute was not only the mark of the bravery of a soldier but also the sorrow of a woman who had to say goodbye to her partner, which is why it was one of the most emotional moments of the ceremony.

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: Wing Commander Afshan salutes her husband, Wing Commander Namansh Syal, as she pays her last respects to him. Wing Commander Namansh Syal lost his life in the LCA Tejas crash in Dubai on 21st November. pic.twitter.com/DPKwARut4r — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2025

Who is Namansh Syal’s wife?

Namansh Syal was a pilot and is married to Afsana who is also a pilot in the Indian Air Force. The couple is blessed with a seven-year-old daughter. It was the 16 years of married life between the couple and the crash of Tejas destroyed their world.

Wing Commander Namansh Syal who had died in the Tejas crash during the air show in Dubai on Friday had mortal remains that were transported to Kangra Airport. Pictures have also emerged depicting the family members of Wing Commander Syal including his father, his wife Wing Commander Afshan and daughter getting emotional.

The mortal remains of Wing Commander Namansh Syal, who was killed with tragic consequences in the Tejas aircraft accident at the Dubai Air Show earlier in the day, were transported to Air Force Station Sulur near Coimbatore.

The No. 45 Squadron (Flying Daggers) of the Indian Air Force was in operation on the Sulur base and was flying the LCA HAL Tejas.

