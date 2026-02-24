Who was Edwin Lutyens? Late Architect’s Great-Grandson Expresses Disappointment Over Statue Removal From Rashtrapati Bhavan

Matt Riddley, the great-grandson of Edwin Lutyens, expressed his disappointment after his great-grandfather’s statue at the presidential palace has been replaced with a bust of Chakravarti Rajagopalachari. Riddley shared a throwback picture on Tuesday following the latest development.

His remarks come as President Droupadi Murmu on Monday unveiled a bust of Chakravarti Rajagopalachari, the first and only Indian governor general of independent India, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in the presence of the Vice President of India.

The bust of Edwin Lutyens has been replaced by the the bust of Chakravarti Rajagopalachari, situated at the Grand Open Staircase near Ashok Mandap.

Matt Riddley, in a post on X shared, “Sad to read that the bust of Lutyens (my great-grandfather) is to be removed from the presidential palace he designed in Delhi. Here I am with it last year. I wondered at the time why his name had been removed from the plinth.”

Who was Edwin Lutyens?

Sir Edwin Landseer Lutyens (29 March 1869 – 1 January 1944) was an English architect known for imaginatively adapting traditional architectural styles to the requirements of his era.

Lutyens played an instrumental role in the construction of New Delhi, which now serves as the seat of the Government of India. In recognition of his contribution, a part of New Delhi is known as “Lutyens Delhi”. In collaboration with Sir Herbert Baker, he was also the main architect of several monuments in New Delhi such as the India Gate; he also designed the Viceroy’s House, which is now known as the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Many of his works were inspired by Indian architecture. He was elected Master of the Art Workers’ Guild in 1933.

President Murmu in her post said, “Rajaji Utsav is being celebrated at Rashtrapati Bhavan to honour the legacy of first Indian Governor General of Independent India Shri Chakravarti Rajagopalachari. An exhibition on the life and work of C. Rajagopalachari is being organised from 24th February to 1st March 2026 at Amrit Udyan.”

She said that this initiative is part of series of steps being taken towards shedding the vestiges colonial mindset and embracing, with pride, the richness of India’s culture, heritage, timeless traditions and honouring those who served Bharat Mata with their extraordinary contributions.

Among the dignitaries present on the occasion were Vice President of India C. P. Radhakrishnan, Minister of Health and Family Welfare; and Chemicals and Fertilizers Jagat Prakash Nadda, Minister of External Affairs Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Dr L. Murugan and family members of Rajaji.