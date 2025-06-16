Who Was Sheetal? Haryanvi Model Found With Throat Slit In Sonipat Canal

In a chilling incident, a young model from Haryana, identified as Sheetal alias Simmy Chaudhry, was found dead with her throat slit in a canal in Sonipat’s Kharkhoda area, police confirmed on Monday. The 26-year-old model, originally from Khalila Majra village in Panipat, had been reported missing since June 14.

Who Was Sheetal?

Sheetal had recently ventured into Haryana’s booming music industry, working in Haryanvi music videos for the past six months. Prior to this, she was employed at a hotel in Karnal. Her journey from a hotel worker to a rising model in the regional entertainment scene was cut short under suspicious and tragic circumstances.

According to Sonipat Police, a missing report for Sheetal was filed by her sister Neha in Panipat on June 14, after she failed to return from a music video shoot in Ahar village. Two days later, her body was discovered in a canal, prompting a murder investigation. “We received information about a woman’s body found in a canal. It was later identified as Sheetal, for whom a missing report had already been registered,” said ACP Ajit Singh of Sonipat.

ALSO READ: ‘He Was Just 700 Metres Away’: Wife Fears For Missing Music Director After Air India Crash

Family’s Allegations: Former Friend Suspected

In her complaint, Neha said Sheetal had called her on the night of June 14, alleging that a former acquaintance, Sunil from Panipat, had reached the shooting location and assaulted her. She further claimed that Sunil was forcing Sheetal to go with him. Shortly after the call, Sheetal’s phone became unreachable.

“Sunil had been pressuring my sister to marry him, but she had learned that he was already married with two children. She left her job at his hotel in Karnal, but he kept chasing her,” Neha alleged. On Sunday, Sunil’s car was found submerged in a canal in Delhi. While he survived, Sheetal was not with him, raising further suspicion.

Police officials have begun a detailed investigation and are questioning Sunil, who is currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Panipat. “We are examining all angles, and appropriate action will be taken based on evidence,” said ACP Ajit Singh.

The tragic death of Sheetal has sparked outrage and sorrow, with many calling for a thorough probe and justice for the young woman who aspired to build a career in the entertainment industry.

ALSO READ: Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Gujarat Govt Ensures Swift, Sensitive Handling of Victims’ Mortal Remains Post-Identification