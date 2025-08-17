LIVE TV
Home > India > Who’s In The Running For BJP’s Vice President Spot? Here’s How The VP Election Works

Who’s In The Running For BJP’s Vice President Spot? Here’s How The VP Election Works

BJP is finalizing its Vice President candidate ahead of the September 9, 2025 election, considering leaders like Arif Mohammad Khan and V.K. Saxena. The VP is elected by both Houses of Parliament for a five-year term, with the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman as interim if vacant.

BJP weighs top contenders for India’s Vice President post as September 9 polls approach. (ANI/ Sansad TV)
BJP weighs top contenders for India’s Vice President post as September 9 polls approach. (ANI/ Sansad TV)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: August 17, 2025 09:53:30 IST

BJP is seriously looking for its perfect Vice President candidate. VP election is coming up on September 9, 2025, BJP is looking at a number of popular leaders, including Arif Mohammad Khan, the governor of Bihar and V.K. Saxena, the lieutenant governor of Delhi.

Other candidates who are being considered are Karnataka Governor Thawarchand Gehlot, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, Sikkim Governor Om Mathur, and Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. RSS ideologue Seshadri Chari and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh are also on the list, however the BJP sources suggest a strong preference for a candidate close to the party and the RSS ideology.

Jagdeep Dhankhar’s unexpected exit

The election was called after the unexpected resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar on July 21, 2025, due to health issues. Deep political tensions are thought by sources to have played a part in his move. The BJP is walking tightrope to prevent a repeat of the suggested mistrust that had surfaced during Dhankhar’s term, particularly when the Vice President plays an important role in conducting proceedings in the Rajya Sabha.

Ahead of the election, a number of governors and lieutenant governors have met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, indicating the BJP’s willingness to conduct a judicious choice process. A Parliamentary Party meeting of all NDA members of parliament is on Tuesday with Prime Minister Modi set to address legislators, highlighting the NDA’s united game plan before the vote.

What is the Procedure of electing Vice President?

BJP is going to choose its VP candidate on August 17. So it is crucial to know about the election procedure of select a Vice President. VP of India is elected by the members, that include the nominated members, of both Houses of Parliament, the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. The procedure to elect Vice President is governed by the Constitution, Article 68, and the Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections Rules,1974 and the Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections Act,1952 and all elections will be conducted by the Election Commission of India.

The term of office of Vice President is five years but the Vice President, may continue in office until their successor is appointed. It may become vacant before the completion of the 5 year term primarily as the result of resignation, death or removal. If a vacancy occurs before the end of any term of office, the Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha will serve an interim Vice President.

Vice President CandidateVice President of India

