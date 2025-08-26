Why Guruvayur Temple In Kerala Held Cleansing Rituals After Non-Hindu Vlogger Jasmin Jaffar Entered Pond?

The famous Guruvayur Shri Krishna Temple in Kerala’s Thrissur district conducted special cleansing ceremonies on Tuesday following a non-Hindu social media influencer Jasmin Jaffar videoed herself washing her feet at the temple pond. The incident sparked angry responses from worshippers and the temple management, who described it as an affront to customs that made the pond dirty.

Guruvayur Devaswom officials said the act defied directly the sanctity of the shrine. As a corrective action, darshan was suspended from 5 am until noon, with devotees permitted to enter the nalambalam only after completion of punyahakarma rituals.

These were going to entail a repeat of repeated six days of puja, which consisted of 18 pujas and 18 sheevelis. Temple authorities implored devotees to adhere to the restriction and reiterated that the safety of the shrine comes first. They also filed a report with the temple police for violation of the Kerala High Court Restriction in which photography and videography from restricted areas of a temple are not allowed.

Who is Jasmin Jaffar?

Jasmin is not a less famous face in entertainment industry. She is a Instagram personality, who is popularly known for her appearance in Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6. She was the second runner-up. Throughout her appearance on the reality show, she was involved in controversy surrounding with her another contestant Gabri. Jasmine is also a well-known tiktok star in Kerala.

Today, she is appears to be an active content creator with a massive online following. Jaffar shot the viral reel six days ago but subsequently deleted it and apologized, stating that she had no clue about the temple rules.

Earlier Controversies and High Court Ban

This is not for the first time such incidents happening at Guruvayur Temple. In September 2024, the Kerala High Court prohibited videography inside the temple campus. This was after a petition from devotees were filed. The decision was made after artist Jasna Salim stirred controversy by cutting a birthday cake, at the Nadapanthal (outer courtyard), bringing criticisms for desecrating temple traditions. The court clarified only temple related functions and weddings would be subject to exemptions.

With continuous controversies regarding vloggers and influencers, the Guruvayur Devaswom has strengthened enforcement measures in place to ensure strict compliance with the High Court order. Officials have reiterating any violation will result in severe police action to protect the sanctity of one of the most sacred temples in Kerala.

ALSO READ: Kerala MLA Rahul Mamkootathil Suspended From Congress Over Harassment Allegations