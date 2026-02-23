Why Has Indian Air Force Grounded The Entire Tejas Aircraft Fleet? Third Accident Since 2015 Raises Alarm, Aircraft To Undergo Extensive Technical Scrutiny

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has grounded its entire fleet of Tejas light combat aircraft following an accident earlier this month that caused significant damage to one of the jets. According to sources quoted by several agency reports, the fighter aircraft sustained major airframe damage during the incident, leading authorities to suspend operations of around 30 single-seat Tejas aircraft as a precautionary measure.

The accident reportedly occurred on February 7, 2026. It is the third mishap involving the indigenous fighter developed by the Aeronautical Development Agency

Reports quoting officials familiar with the matter said the grounding decision was taken to enable extensive technical scrutiny and safety checks across the fleet.

What Happened During the Tejas Aircraft Accident?

The Tejas aircraft, manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), overshot the runway at a frontline airbase after a suspected brake failure. The combat jet had earlier completed a training sortie and was returning to base when a system malfunction occurred, forcing the pilot to eject.

The pilot escaped without injuries despite the aircraft suffering extensive structural damage.

Previous Tejas Aircraft Accidents Timeline

The February 2026 incident is the third accident involving the Tejas since the aircraft entered service in 2015.

The first crash occurred in March 2024 near Jaisalmer. The second accident took place during an aerial display at the Dubai Airshow in November 2025, when the pilot, Wing Commander Naman Syal, lost his life after the aircraft plunged to the ground while performing a manoeuvre and erupted into flames.

Confirming the fatal crash at the time, the IAF said, “an IAF Tejas aircraft met with an accident during an aerial display at the Dubai Air Show today. The pilot sustained fatal injuries in the accident. IAF deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief.”

Tejas Mk-1A Delivery Delays Add to Concerns

The latest development comes amid ongoing delays in deliveries of the Tejas Mk-1A variant to the IAF. In February 2021, India’s Defence Ministry signed a ₹48,000 crore contract with HAL to procure 83 Tejas Mk-1A jets.

However, HAL has missed multiple deadlines, with delays largely attributed to the inability of GE Aerospace to supply aircraft engines on schedule.

The situation gained further significance last September when the Defence Ministry signed another ₹62,370 crore agreement with HAL to procure 97 additional Tejas Mk-1A aircraft.

No Official Statement By Tejas Mk-1A

As of now, the Indian Air Force has not issued an official public statement regarding the February 2026 incident. Officials are expected to release preliminary findings once the investigation progresses.

