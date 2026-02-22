LIVE TV
Home > India > IAF Loses Another Tejas In Horrific Crash Just Two Months After Dubai Airshow Tragedy, Pilot Safe As IAF Orders Probe Amid Mk1A Delivery Delays

IAF Loses Another Tejas In Horrific Crash Just Two Months After Dubai Airshow Tragedy, Pilot Safe As IAF Orders Probe Amid Mk1A Delivery Delays

The Indian Air Force has launched a full investigation after a Tejas Light Combat Aircraft was heavily damaged during a routine landing. The pilot ejected safely.

IAF Tejas Crash (IMAGE: X)
IAF Tejas Crash (IMAGE: X)

Published: February 22, 2026 14:19:55 IST
Published: February 22, 2026 14:19:55 IST

IAF TEJAS CRASH: The Indian Air Force just lost another Tejas Light Combat Aircraft in an accident, but the pilot made it out okay. 

This happened earlier this month, just a routine training flight, coming in for landing at one of their main air bases, and then things went wrong.

IAF Loses Tejas Jet in Landing Accident

People who’ve seen the reports say the jet took heavy damage on landing, and it’s basically a write-off. The good news is the pilot ejected in time and didn’t get seriously hurt.

Now the Air Force has launched a full investigation and ordered a round of detailed checks on all Tejas jets to see if there’s a bigger problem lurking in the fleet.

This particular jet was one of 32 single-seat Tejas Mk1s that Hindustan Aeronautics Limited handed over to the Air Force. It’s a tough loss, especially since the IAF is still waiting for the upgraded Tejas Mk1A fighters.

IAF Investigates Tejas Mk1 Crash Amid Mk1A Delivery Delays

Those have been delayed, missed deadline after deadline and the Air Force has 180 of them on order to boost its lineup.

It’s not the first time the Tejas program has run into trouble. Back in March 2024, another LCA went down near Jaisalmer after a firepower demo, though the pilot got out safely.

The time before that was at the Dubai Airshow in November 2025, when a Tejas crashed during a display, killing the pilot. That investigation’s still not wrapped up.

Even though the Tejas is a big part of India’s push to build its own fighters, every new accident puts more pressure on the Air Force.

They’re trying to keep their planes ready for action, roll out new jets, and after this latest crash prove they can keep their pilots safe. 

First published on: Feb 22, 2026 2:19 PM IST
Tags: IAF Crashlatest india newslatest viral newstejas crash

