Why Warnings About Unsafe Condition Of The Gujarat’s Gambhira Bridge Were Reportedly Ignored Since 2021?

The death toll in the Gujarat’s Gambhira bridge collapse in Mahisagar river, Vadodara district has increased to 15 as 3 more dead bodies have been recovered, an official said. This incident has revealed a shocking fact about the reportedly unheeded warnings and the buried reports about the bridge’s unsafe condition since 2021. The local leaders have raised alarm over the hazardous structural conditions of the Gambhira bridge constructed in 1986 between the Mujpur and Gambhira villages.

This district panchayat member brought to light the bridge’s unsafe condition

As per the Times of India, Harshadsinh Parmar, a member of the Vadodara district panchayat had written to the roads and buildings (R&B) department pointing out the poor condition of the bridge. Harshadsinh, who is from Mujpur village, urged the authorities to immediately declare the bridge unfit for use and also close it to vehicles to prevent an accident. He had requested the authorities to start building a new bridge immediately. According to the Times of India, Harshadsinh had written multiple letters flagging the concerns to the R&B department.

PM Modi Declares Compensation For The Kin of The Deceased

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed condolences for the people affected in this disaster and their families on the Twitter. The PM has also announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured. The Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) is a public fund in India established to provide immediate relief to people affected by floods, cyclones, earthquakes, and major accidents.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel order’s probe

Gujarat’s CM Bhupendra Patel has also announced compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the families of the deceased in the bridge collapse in Vadodara.

