Meet World’s Richest Beggar, Indian Man With A Net Worth Of More Than ₹7.5 Crore, Owns A 2BHK Mumbai Flat, Two Shops In Thane And…

World’s Richest Beggar: Being a beggar and being rich is an irony. However, some people have taken begging as a career and have amassed huge wealth over the years. Such is the case of a beggar from India’s financial capital, Mumbai, where a person begging on the streets has been declared the wealthiest beggar in the world.

Who is the World’s Richest Beggar?

Bharat Jain, described as the wealthiest beggar globally, continues to beg on the streets of Mumbai despite his substantial financial assets, according to a report by Economic Times.

Jain’s financial struggles during childhood prevented him from pursuing formal education. He is now a married man with a family that includes his wife, two sons, his father, and his brother. Despite these humble beginnings, he has amassed a net worth of ₹7.5 crore through his unconventional profession.

How Much Does World’s Richest Beggar Earn Daily?

Jain reportedly earns between ₹60,000 and ₹75,000 per month through begging. He frequents prominent locations such as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) railway station and Azad Maidan. His daily income ranges from ₹2,000 to ₹2,500, accumulated over 10 to 12 hours, highlighting the generosity of Mumbai’s residents.

Jain has strategically invested his earnings in real estate and commercial properties. He owns:

A 2BHK flat in Mumbai worth ₹1.2 crore

Two shops in Thane, generating rental income of ₹30,000 per month

Two additional flats worth ₹1.4 crore, housing his family including his wife, two sons, father, and brother

His family members operate a stationery store, which his sons now help manage, while continuing to benefit from the rental income from the shops.

World’s Richest Beggar: Lifestyle and Education

Despite being financially stable, Jain lives modestly with his family in a 1BHK duplex apartment in Parel. His children have attended a reputed convent school and completed their education.

Though his family repeatedly advises him to stop begging, Jain remains committed to his work. Speaking to Economic Times, he stated, “I enjoy begging, and I don’t want to give it up. I’m not greedy.”

