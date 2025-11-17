Meet Man, One Of Richest Indians In UAE, Who Lost His Father At A Young Age, Sold Books On Footpaths, Now Has Net Worth Of Rs…

Rizwan Sajan rose from Ghatkopar in Mumbai to becoming the richest Indian in Dubai. His story is a perfect example of struggle and success. Today, the billionaire owns a business empire worth more than Rs 16,000 crore, with a personal net worth above Rs 20,000 crore, according to Times of India report.

Born into a middle-class family, Sajan’s life changed when his father died suddenly when he was just 16. He had to quit school and support his family. Using a small amount of money his father had saved, he started making box files. The business helped, but survival was still difficult.

His turning point came when his uncle offered him a job in Kuwait. He started as a trainee salesman and later became a manager. With commissions, he earned nearly 50,000 dinars a month. He bought a Toyota Land Cruiser, purchased a home in Bandra, and even paid for his sister’s wedding.

But everything changed in August 1990 when Iraq invaded Kuwait. Sajan was forced to leave the country and return to Mumbai with nothing. He later called it the second turning point of his life.

In 1993, he moved to Dubai with only a few thousand dirhams and started Danube Group, a small trading firm dealing in building materials. His entry into Dubai came at the right time, as the city was starting its construction boom. Over the years, he expanded into sanitary solutions, home furnishing, aluminium panels, and finally real estate.

His innovative 1 per cent monthly payment plan made buying homes easier for Dubai’s expat population and changed the mid-market real estate segment. This success earned him a UAE Golden Visa in 2019.

Today, Danube Group is a global company operating in multiple countries.

