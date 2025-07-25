YSRCP Demands CBI Probe After Rejecting Vaikunta Ekadasi Stampede Report

In a sharp rebuttal to the judicial commission report on the tragic stampede incident during Vaikunta Ekadasi celebrations in Tirumala, the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has rejected its findings and demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe. The stampede, which claimed six lives and injured 29 others, has now sparked a political storm with accusations of bias and scapegoating.

Addressing the media in Tirupati on Friday, former TTD Chairman and senior YSRCP leader Bhumana Karunakar Reddy alleged that the report, which was accepted by the State Cabinet, is “predetermined, biased, and an eyewash.” He accused the commission of sparing top officials and instead laying the blame solely on two lower-level personnel – Harinath Reddy and Ramana Kumar – against whom criminal proceedings have been recommended.

“This report is a clear attempt to shield the key decision-makers in the TTD, Revenue, and Police departments. It selectively targets minor officials and makes them scapegoats while the real culprits are untouched,” Karunakar Reddy charged.

He further asserted that the inquiry sets a “dangerous precedent” and is a precursor to what he called “more politically motivated vigilance reports” expected from the current coalition government.

The YSRCP leader criticized the discontinuation of the extended 10-day darshan system that had been introduced by the previous YSRCP government after consultation with religious heads. “The present government failed to make proper arrangements despite knowing the expected surge in pilgrim turnout,” he said.

Highlighting inconsistencies, Karunakar Reddy pointed out that while Harinath Reddy, who was at the ticket counter, was suspended, another official, Suryaprakash, who was also present, was spared. Similarly, he questioned the singling out of Ramana Kumar without clarity on higher-level decision-making responsibilities, especially regarding the handling of crowd holding points.

He also took a dig at the TTD management, claiming that most staff were attending to VVIPs at the time of the incident. “While leaders like Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan made loud statements after the incident, the outcome has been far from just,” he remarked.

Calling the judicial probe “selective and scripted,” the YSRCP has reiterated its demand for a full-fledged CBI investigation to bring out the truth and ensure that those truly responsible are held accountable.

ALSO READ: India’s 1st First Hydrogen Powered Coach Successfully Tested In Chennai, Watch