YSRCP Slams Chandrababu Govt Over ‘Betrayal’ Of Farmers

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has come down heavily on the coalition government led by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, accusing it of betraying farmers by going back on its election promises, particularly the “Annadatha Sukhibhava” scheme.

Addressing the media in Kadapa on Saturday, former MLA Rachamallu Siva Prasad Reddy criticised the government for crediting only ₹5,000 under the scheme, as opposed to the ₹20,000 promised during the election campaign. “This is nothing short of deceiving farmers. What was promised was ₹20,000 apart from the Centre’s contribution. Now they are boasting about fulfilling the promise with a meagre ₹5,000,” he said.

Reddy further alleged that the government still owes ₹40,000 per farmer from the previous year and accused it of slashing the number of beneficiaries from 53 lakh to 46 lakh. “This clearly shows the anti-farmer stance of Chandrababu Naidu. His past remark that ‘agriculture is a waste’ is now being implemented through policy,” he said.

Drawing comparisons with the previous YSRCP government, he said former CM Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had credited ₹13,500 annually to farmers for five years, demonstrating real concern for their welfare. “Chandrababu only cares about real estate, not farmers,” he added.

Reddy pointed out that input costs for farming—including fertilizers, pesticides, and seeds—have surged, yet farmers are not receiving minimum support prices (MSP). Crops like tobacco, chilli, and mangoes are failing to fetch profits. “The safety net provided under Jagan’s government has been dismantled,” he said.

He demanded the government explain why the full amount under Annadatha Sukhibhava was not disbursed, why beneficiary numbers were reduced, and why essential support like crop insurance and agricultural implements had been withdrawn.

On the upcoming local body bypolls, Reddy stated that the fight was not between YSRCP and TDP, but between the YSR family and the police. “We are not afraid of cases, jails, or police. We will contest with the strength and popularity of YS Jagan and his family,” he said, questioning why the government was putting such heavy focus on a minor bypoll.

