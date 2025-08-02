PM Modi Launches Rs 2,200 Crore Projects And Releases PM-KISAN Funds In Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Saturday and launched development projects worth Rs 2,200 crore. At an event held in Banauli (Kalikadham) in Sevapuri, he also released the 20th installment of the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme. The government transferred Rs 21,000 crore directly to the bank accounts of 10 crore farmers across the country. Modi addressed the gathering and started his speech in Bhojpuri, calling the event a “grand Kisan Utsav” and stating, “When something goes from Kashi, it automatically becomes prasad.”

PM Modi said, “My development mantra is: ‘The more backward someone is, the higher the priority they deserve.’

This month, the central government has approved another major scheme — the PM Dhanadhanya Krishi Yojana, with an allocation of Rs 24,000 crore.

The scheme will focus on districts that were left behind in the name of development due to the wrong policies of previous governments.

VIDEO | Uttar Pradesh: Addressing a gathering in Varanasi, PM Modi (@narendramodi) says, “Today, a grand Kisan Utsav is being organised here. An amount of Rs 21,000 crore has been transferred to the accounts of 10 crore farmer brothers and sisters across the country under the PM… pic.twitter.com/t9r6X7PO8v — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 2, 2025

PM Modi Recalls Operation Sindoor and Pays Tribute to Pahalgam Victims

During the event, PM Modi spoke about the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. He said, “This is my first visit to Kashi after Operation Sindoor. On April 22, 26 innocent civilians were brutally killed. My heart was full of sorrow.”

He added, “I had taken a vow to avenge the sindoor of our daughters, and with Mahadev’s blessings, that vow has been fulfilled.” Modi said the success of the operation was possible due to the unity of 140 crore Indians and dedicated it to “the feet of Mahadev.” He also said that he did not visit the Kashi Vishwanath temple out of respect for devotees’ convenience.

PM Modi Targets Opposition Over PM-KISAN Scheme

PM Modi criticised the opposition parties for spreading rumours against the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme. He said, “When PM-Kisan was launched in 2019, anti-development groups like SP and Congress spread rumours. But today, Rs 21,000 crore have reached 10 crore farmers, proving them wrong.”

He further added, “Our government works tirelessly for farmers. Previous governments did not even fulfil one promise. The BJP government delivers what it promises.” Modi informed that since its inception, the PM-Kisan scheme has transferred Rs 3.75 lakh crore into farmers’ accounts, with Varanasi farmers alone receiving Rs 900 crore.

PM Modi Sends Strong Message on National Security and Terrorism

PM Modi declared that India will not tolerate terrorism and referred to the fierce aspect of Mahadev. He said, “When there is injustice and terror, Mahadev reveals his Rudra roop. The world saw this during Operation Sindoor.”

He added, “Anyone who challenges India will not find refuge even in pataal lok.” Modi criticised Congress and its allies for being unhappy with the operation’s success and accused them of being unable to accept India’s bold move to destroy Pakistan’s terror camps. He reiterated the government’s strong stand on national security.

Modi Distributes Assistive Devices and Launches Inclusive Welfare Projects

As part of the welfare event, PM Modi distributed over 7,400 assistive devices to differently-abled (Divyangjan) and senior citizens. He said the government continues to focus on inclusive development. The newly launched projects aim to improve road connectivity, public services, education, and healthcare in Varanasi and nearby regions. These initiatives are part of the government’s broader goal to enhance infrastructure and bring long-term benefits to local citizens.

