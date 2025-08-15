Are You The Target Of A Toxic Person? 7 Signs You Shouldn’t Overlook

In any workplace, friend group, or even family circle, we have all endured at least one person who makes us more miserable than happy. This person may or may not yell, but their words, actions, and attitudes can surely degrade our confidence and sanity over time. These are the people, psychologists and relationship experts refer to as “toxic people”.

They are the people who cause trauma, whether emotionally, psychologically, or socially and they do it without knowing they do. They will always be a part of manipulation, will be consistently critical of others, and never offer a foundation for support or success. In time, that person’s effect will have you second guessing your ability, feeling unimportant, and concerned.

Here are the Signs of a Toxic Person

They Don’t Appreciate Your Efforts

Their demeanor is that nothing is good enough. They won’t appreciate what you do, but instead they will only emphasize what you “did not” do making you feel small and inferior.

Dishonesty is Their Modus Operandi

Pretending, lying, half truths, and selective testimony are commonplace. They reframe all facts to fit their narrative so you can’t even trust what is real.

They Never Accept Responsibility

When things go wrong, it’s never their fault. Instead blame falls immediately to others, no accountability whatsoever.

They’re Unsupportive

Rather than supporting you in your triumphs, they minimize your success or better yet, make you feel guilty about them.

They Gossip Excessively

If they’re always badmouthing other people to you, there’s a good chance they’re badmouthing you to other people too. Gossiping is their way of creating unnecessary drama.

Inciting Drama Is Their Hobby

Conflict is their oxygen. Without it, they may manufacture it, so that peace never prevails in their presence.

Toxic people Talk Behind Your Back

Confrontation is unlikely; instead of that they prefer to demean you with whispers and gossip.

Their Apologies Ring Hollow

“Sorry if you felt that way” is a typical toxic apology, a masterclass in deflecting blame instead of owning up.

Know the Ways toxic people can damage you

Being around toxic people for a long time can affect you long after you have departed. You may make bad choices in your life to keep them happy, fall short of opportunities you may have been involved in because of their negativity, or even got wrapped up in their constant drama. They can drain your self-worth, confidence and happiness for a long period of your life.

How to Protect Yourself from toxic people?

If you begin to see these signs in some of the people you spend time, it is important to put boundaries in place. You should distance yourself from them, sharing limited information. At some point, you might even need to cut them out.

Blocking them on social media may reduce their influence on you depending on how much time you spend on social media.

You may not have any control over how they behave, but you can certainly control how much space they occupy in your life. Remember taking care of your own mental health is not selfish, it is a necessity!

